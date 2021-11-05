Russia Leads Overall European Short Course Medal Table Through Day 3

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelim recap

Results

Russia surged to the top of the medal table with a total of 11 pieces of hardware, 5 of them gold. That leads Italy and the Netherlands, who each have 3 gold medals, although Italy has 15 medals in all to the Dutch squad’s 6.

Hungary and Poland comprise the remaining 2 teams of the top 5, with still 3 days’ worth of action yet to come here in Kazan.

Hungary broke through with the nation’s first-ever 50m freestyle European Short Course Championships gold medal, courtesy of Szabasztian Szabo, while Italy’s Nicolo Martingenghi pushed his way to the top of the podium in the men’s 100m breast.

In doing so, the Olympic bronze medalist denied Dutchman Arno Kamminga a repeat gold and also relegated the reigning World Record holder, Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus, to bronze.

However, the Netherlands did get on the board in the gold medal column with Kira Toussaint‘s national record in the women’s 200m back.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany was another dominant winner, taking the men’s 1500 freestyle in a history-making performance of his own.