2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

It’s day 3 of the 2021 European Swimming Championships and the action has only just begun!

That’s certainly true for Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjostrom who will be partaking in her third prelims of the meet today. Sjostrom topped the podium in the 50 freestyle on day 2 and later swam the fastest 100 IM in the semi-final. On day 3 she will start the session with a 100 freestyle, in which she is the top seed with a 51.17, despite having been under 51 seconds a number of times.

We’ll see if she can respond to Australia’s Emma McKeon who hit a 50.58 a few weeks ago to match Sjostrom as the #2 performer all-time.

Just like Sjostrom, Kliment Kolesnikov will be racing again following a gold medal swim yesterday. Kolesnikov won the 50 backstroke and is now the top seed in the 100 back with a 48.58. He’ll need to look out, however, for Evgeny Rylov, who is right behind with a 48.88. Rylov recently won Olympic gold in both the 100 and 200 backstroke and will be on the hunt for more hardware here in Kazan.

We’ll be watching as well for Michele Lamberti who pulled off an impressive 3-medal haul on day 2. Lamberti is seeded 18th in the event but considering his ability to break the 50 backstroke Italian record 4 times already at this meet, we’ll likely see him improve in the 100.

Following his 100 butterfly podium miss, Kristof Milak will be back in action with a shot at bouncing back. Milak is in the 200 fly (the event that he won Olympic gold in), seeded second behind Tomoe Hvas.

Just like Milak, Italy’s Simona Quadarella is back for redemption in the 1500 freestyle after losing out of the 800 win to Russia’s Anastasia Kirpichnikova. Quadarella and Kirpichnikova will go in ranked 1st and 3rd, respectively with Martina Caramignoli in between.

Follow along for all of that and much more during day three prelims.

Annika Johnson contributed to this reporting.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)

(SWE) – 50.58 (2017) World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)

Top 16

Barbora Seemanova (CZE) – 52.45 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 52.62 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 52.69 Silvia Di Pietro (ITA) – 53.20 Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL) – 53.25 Lidon Munos Del Campo (ESP) – 53.37 Arina Surkova (RUS) – 53.51 Costanza Cocconcelli (ITA) – 53.56 Katarzyna Wasick (POL) – 53.57 Chiara Tarantino (ITA) – 53.60 Kim Busch (NED) – 53.75 Janja Segel (SLO) – 54.05 Elisabeth Sabro Ebbesen (DEN) – 54.07 Nina Stanisavljevic (SRB) – 54.35 Sara Junevik (SWE) – 54.43 Rozaliya Nastretdinova (RUS) – 54.44

The Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova came within .14 of her national record to snag the top spot in the semifinals this morning, beating both the Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen and three-time Olympian Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

Seemanova teased the 25.00 mark on the first 50 meters, flipping at a blistering split of 25.02. Sjostrom was right with her at 25.04 but Steenbergen had to make up for her 25.60 with a 27.02 on the second half.

Sjostrom’s best time is still 50.58 from the 2017 FINA World Cup and she’s been on a roll at this meet – winning the 50 free final and 100 IM semifinal yesterday.

Men’s 200 IM

SC Euros Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)

Top 16

Daniil Pasynkov (RUS) – 1:55.72 Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:55.77 Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 1:55.82 Eduard Valiakhmetov (RUS) – 1:55.95 Carles Coll Marti (ESP) – 1:56.00 Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) – 1:56.32 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 1:56.48 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:56.60 Hubert Kos (HUN) – 1:56.73 Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) – 1:57.04 Eytan Ben Shitrit (ISR) – 1:57.14 Georgios Spanoudakis (GRE) – 1:57.17 Pier Andrea Matteazzi (ITA) – 1:57.43 Metin Aydin (TUR) – 1:58.43 Emilien Mattenet (FRA) – 1:59.51 Ronens Kermans (LAT) – 2:01.03

Two of the top three seeds in the men’s 200 IM scratched the event in the form of Tomoe Hvas and Yakov Toumarkin. While Hvas may have scratched to save for the 200 fly, which will take place later this session, Toumarkin has actually dropped out of the entire meet.

In their absence, 4th seed Daniil Pasynkov of Russia took full advantage and rose to the #1 spot moving forward with a 1:53.17. That swim wasn’t his fastest work ever, having been entered with a 1:53.26, but it was enough to surpass Andreas Vazaois‘ swim of 1:55.77.

Vazaios holds the fastest entry time of any man racing with a 1:50.85 Greek record and European record and can certainly be counted on to improve upon his prelims time in later rounds.

It was a Russian-dominated field, however, as the only other men under 1:56 were Ilya Borodin with a 1:55.82 and Eduard Valiakhmetov with a 1:55.95. Although those two were both quick only Borodin will advance due to the two-per-nation rule.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

SC Euros Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen – 2:15.21 (2013)

European Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen – 2:15.21 (2013)

World Record: Rebecca Soni – 2:14.57 (2009)

Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:19.26 Maria Temnikova (RUS) – 2:21.31 Francesca Fangio (ITA) – 2:21.67 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 2:21.81 Kristyna Horska (CZE) – 2:212.18 Jessica Vall (ESP) – 2:22.40 Emelie Fast (SWE) – 2:22.76 Martta Ruuska (FIN) – 2:23.01 Nikoleta Trinikova (SVK) – 2:23.04 Nika Godun (RUS) – 2:23.17 Lisa Mamie (SUI) – 2:23.35 Clara Rybak-Anderson (DEN) – 2:23.36 Lena Kreundal (AUT) – 2:23.51 Martina Carraro (ITA) – 2:23.52 Stina Colleou (NOR) – 2:23.56 Victoria Gunes (TUR) – 2:23.79

It was Russia in the lead once again as Evgeniia Chikunova and Maria Temnikova defended their positions in the women’s 200 breaststroke. Chikunova, who entered with the top time of 2:17.57 got within 2 seconds of that to win the final heat of racing with a 2:19.26. That swim marked the only one under 2:20 this morning as teammate Temnikova followed up with a 2:21.31.

In third place, getting some prelims redemption, was Francesca Fangio. Fangio was knocked out of contention in the 100 breaststroke earlier in the meet when was the third-fastest Italian in the event, despite being well within the top 8 overall. The 2-per-nation rule had the upper hand there, but in the 200 breaststroke, she will advance smoothly with a 2:21.67, just ahead of 4th place Kotryna Teterevkova.

With that swim, Teterevkova has improved upon the Lithuanian record in the event of 2:22.21, held by breaststroke great Ruta Meilutyte. While Meilutyte was better known for her prowess in the 100 breaststroke, it’s still quite significant to see one of her records fall.

Men’s 100 Backstroke

SC Euros Record: Stanislav Donets / Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)

(RUS) – 48.58 (2020) World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)

Kliment Kolesnikov did what Kliment Kolesnikov does and won the heats round of the men’s 100 backstroke. His 49.26 marked the only swim under 50 seconds and got him within a second of in December 2020 Russian and European (and former world) record of48.58. Since he set the world record last year, Coleman Stewart of the USA has lowered it to a 48.33; a time that is surely on Kolesnokiv’s mind.

The top 7 consisted of 4 Russians and 3 Italians, meaning that the 3rd and 4th, for Russia, quickest man from each nation will be eliminated. Those 2 eliminations are of particular note here. First, Russia’s Evgeny Rylov will be booted from the semi-final due to Kolesnikov’s prowess and Pavel Samusenko‘s swim of 50.43, which was just ahead of Rylov’s 50.55. That means that the Olympic champion in the event Rylov won’t get a second swim. Grigory Tarasevich of Russia was 8th overall in a 51.02 and also won’t move on.

As for the Italians, Lorenzo Mora swam a 50.42 for second overall, while Matteo Rivolta notched a 50.67 for 5th. Those 2 swims will be good enough to advance, but 7th place finisher Michele Lamberti who we saw break the Italian record 4 times over the course of days 1 and 2, won’t. Lamberti did manage to duck under 51 seconds with a 50.86.

Italian record holder Simone Sabbioni was also present but due to his 19th place finish and 4th place finish among Italians, he also didn’t qualify for semi. Sabbioni posted a 51.98, which is more than 2 seconds off his 49.68 national record.

Radoslaw Kawecki got his name in the among the Russian and Italian dominance with a 50.69 for 6th place overall, while Robert Glinta and Markus Lie tied for 9th in a 51.08.

Women’s 50 Backstroke

SC Euros Record: Sanja Jovanovic (CRO) – 25.70 (2009)

European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 25.60 (2020)

(NED) – 25.60 (2020) World Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 25.60 (2020)

Analia Pigree of France threw down a dominant time during the second heat of racing with a 26.13 to improve upon her own entry time of 26.60 and ultimately top the field in the prelims round. She jumped up from 12th seed heading into the event, surpassing world record Kira Toussaint on her way.

Pigree’s swim got her within 0.12 seconds of Beryl Gastaldello‘s French record in the event and with a potential 2 more swims to go, will have another few bids at breaking that mark.

While world record holder Toussaint wasn’t at her peak 25.60 speed, she placed second in the prelims with a solid 26.17 which will keep her in contention. She was met in the top 3 by fellow Dutch swimmer Maaike de Waard who notched a 26.22 to get within 0.05 of her 26.17 entry time.

Julie Jensen Kepp was next with a 26.39 for Denmark, followed by a pair of Italians in Silvia Scalia and Elena di Liddo with a 26.43 and 26.46, respectively.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

World Record: Daiya Seto (JPN) – 1:48.24 (2018)

Egor Pavlov (RUS) Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL) Petr Zhikharev (RUS) Aleksandr Pribytok (RUS) Kristof Milak (HUN) Antani Ivanov (BUL) Sebastian Lunak (CZE) Michal Chmielewski (POL) Jakub Majerski (POL) Giacomo Carini (ITA) Marius Toscan (SUI) Tim Hoogerwerf (NED) Alberto Razetti (ITA) Ondrej Gemov (CZE) Efe Turan (TUR)

Since our earlier remarks on Tomoe Hvas, we have become aware that he has in fact pulled out of the meet as a whole due to illness, explaining his absence in both the 200 IM earlier and 200 butterfly now. Hvas was the top seed in the butterfly event meaning that his departure will leave the top spot open for the taking.

It was Egor Pavlov of Russia who managed to take advantage of that opening in the heats with a 1:51.99. That swim was pretty solid for the prelims and marked the only performance under 1:53, beating out second-place finisher Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland. The swim for Pavlov was better than his entry time of 1:53.01 and should give him some confidence moving forward.

Chmielewski was the bigger improver, however, as he managed to jump from 15th seed with a 1:56.66 to second place in a 1:53.39.

Following Chmielewski, Russia’s Petr Zhikharev and Aleksandr Pribytok went 3-4, respectively with their swims of 1:53.76 and 1:54.03. As mentioned several times in this recap already, only 2 swimmers per nation can move on, meaning that Pribytok won’t more to the second round of racing.

Kristof Milak was the 5th fastest man in the prelims and will move onto semis with his 1:54.32. After missing the podium in the 100 butterfly, Milak looks to have a good shot at medalling in the 200 butterfly if he can be closer to his 1:51.10 entry time in the event or 1:49.98 PB from 2019. There’s not much to read into here from the fact that he was off that pace considering that he knew he had an automatic spot in the semis as there were only 15 men racing prelims.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle