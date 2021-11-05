Josh Parent, #13 in Class of 2023, Makes Verbal Commitment to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Josh Parent, a high school junior from Wilbraham, Massachusetts, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am BEYOND excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida! I would like to thank my family, friends, teachers and coaches for their endless support. Most of all I would like to thank my coach, Nick Rice for helping me on this journey. Thank you to the UF coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I’m psyched to be part of Gator Nation! GO GATORS!! 🐊🐊”

Parent is the #13 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2023. He swims year-round with Bluefish Swim Club and specializes in distance free and IM. He was named to the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team for his performances in the 1500 free (15:30.74) and 400 IM (4:21.73), and traveled to Berlin and Budapest in October with Team USA to compete in the FINA World Cup stops. In Berlin, he placed 7th in the SCM 400 IM (4:16.99), while in Budapest, he came in 5th in the 400 IM and 5th in the SCM 1500 free (15:13.00).

Parent had a particularly successful long course season this year. He swam three events at Olympic Trials Wave II (400 IM, 800 free, and 1500 free) and earned PBs in the first two. He cleaned up at Richmond Futures, winning the 800/1500 free and 400 IM and coming in second in the 400 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Most of his SCY best times date from December 2020. First he competed at the New England 18&U Winter Championships and won all his events (200/500 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM) and scored PBs in the 200 free and 200 IM. Two weeks later he swam at the New England Senior Short Course Championships and updated his PBs in the 500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:20.71

1000 free – 9:10.77

500 free – 4:28.70

200 free – 1:39.51

200 IM – 1:49.93

400 IM – 3:50.36

200 fly – 1:48.43

Parent’s lineup of distance free and IM fits snugly in Florida’s wheelhouse (think Kieran Smith, Bobby Finke). He will join the class of 2027 with #4 Scotty Buff, #7 Andrew Taylor, #8 Jonny Marshall, Caleb Maldari, and Aleksas Savickas.

