Olympic Trials Qualifier Caleb Maldari (2023) Makes Verbal Pledge to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Caleb Maldari has announced his intention to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I’m psyched to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and especially the entire UF coaching staff for helping me get to this point. I’m looking forward to being a part of the Gator legacy, and I can’t wait to rep the orange and blue in the pool. GO GATORS!!! 🐊🐊🐊”

Maldari currently lives in Cornelius, North Carolina and is a junior at Laurel Springs School. Previously, he attended Wellesley High School in Wellesley, Massachusetts for 9th and 10th grades and swam at Bluefish Swim Club. When his coach Chuck Batchelor was named head coach at SwimMAC Carolina this summer, Maldari moved south to continue their collaboration.

Maldari is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a member of the USA Junior National Team that competed at the FINA World Cup legs in Berlin and Budapest in October. He specializes in 200 back and swam that event at Olympic Trials Wave I, where he was the only 16-year-old in the A final. He posted a field-leading time in prelims (a PB of 2:01.17) before placing 5th in finals (2:01.27).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:44.65

100 back – 48.74

200 IM – 1:49.29

400 IM – 3:54.85

200 free – 1:40.16

Maldari will join #4 Scotty Buff, #7 Andrew Taylor, and Lithuanian breaststroker Aleksas Savickas in the Florida class of 2027. His best SCY times would already score at SECs in the 200 back (B final) but it took 48.04 in the 100 back, 1:46.71/3:52.88 in the IMs, and 1:36.63 in the 200 free to get a second swim at the 2021 conference meets.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster