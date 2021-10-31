Daily Swim Coach Workout #592

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Insim:
200 vf
3x
4×25 Uv-kick [Stora] 0:40
2×50 spec ben (1-2) ej platta pos 11 1:05
4×25 Uv-kick [Små snabba] 0:40
2×50 spec (25 drills [fokus catch]/25 An3) 1:05
50 löst
Main-set: Prog
3x
6×50 spec (2 II/2 III/2 IV) 1:00
3×100 fr Z (neg splitt) 1:45
200 spec (25m ben I/25m SS IV)
vila 1:30
Post-set: Ben / Kick
10×50 ry ben [5-8 kickar] 0:55
10×25 Uv-kick Z [45 tempo] 0:40
Avbad:
50 vf
Erik Fritz
Swim Coach, Landskrona Simsällskap
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.