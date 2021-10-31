Daily Swim Coach Workout #592

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Insim:

200 vf

3x

4×25 Uv-kick [Stora] 0:40

2×50 spec ben (1-2) ej platta pos 11 1:05

4×25 Uv-kick [Små snabba] 0:40

2×50 spec (25 drills [fokus catch]/25 An3) 1:05

50 löst

Main-set: Prog

3x

6×50 spec (2 II/2 III/2 IV) 1:00

3×100 fr Z (neg splitt) 1:45

200 spec (25m ben I/25m SS IV)

vila 1:30



Post-set: Ben / Kick

10×50 ry ben [5-8 kickar] 0:55

10×25 Uv-kick Z [45 tempo] 0:40

Avbad:

50 vf

