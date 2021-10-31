Winter US Open Qualifier Sam Brown (2022) Verbally Commits to Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Brown from Glenville, New York has made a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri, where he will join Thomas Joswiak in the class of 2026.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Missouri! I would like to thank my family, friends, and the whole coaching staff at Mizzou for helping me reach this moment! I’m excited to be apart of this great program for the next 4 years. Go Tigers!🐯”

Brown swims for the Adirondack Bluefins and is a backstroke specialist with Winter U.S. Open qualifying times in both the 100 and 200 distances. He is also a Futures qualifier in the 50/100 free and 100 fly. He had an excellent summer of 2021, notching best times in all five long course events. Beginning with the TYR 18&U Spring Cup Richmond, he placed 4th in the 100 back, 6th in the 200 back and 16th in the 100 fly and earned PBs in both the 100 back and 100 fly. Two weeks later at Richmond Sectionals, he was runner-up in the 200 back, with a best time, and he finished 9th in the 100 back. At Niagara Swimming Senior Zones, he came in 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 100 free and picked up a lifetime best in the latter.

Top LCM times:

200 back – 2:03.43

100 back – 57.48

100 fly – 57.43

50 free – 24.81

100 free – 53.34

With the exception of his 100 back time, which he achieved in February, most of his SCY lifetime bests date from March of 2020 and 2019. Brown attended USA Swimming Eastern Zone Select Camp in 2019, as well.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:49.34

100 back – 50.82

100 fly – 50.94

200 fly – 1:56.04

200 free – 1:43.37

500 free – 4:39.55

