Thomas Joswiak (2022) Makes Verbal Commitment to Mizzou’s Distance Group

Thomas Joswiak from Phoenix, Arizona has announced his intention to swim at the University of Missouri for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Missouri to further my academic and swimming career. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all of their support. Go Tigers! 🐯”

A sophomore at Brophy College Preparatory, Joswiak swims year-round with Phoenix Swim Club and specializes in distance freestyle. He was runner-up in the 500 free (4:45.51) at the 2018 AIA Division II State Championships. The following year, competing in Division I, he placed 4th in the 500 (4:37.45) and 8th in the 200 free (1:44.28). Since the start of his junior year of high school, he has bettered his times across the board. Most recently, he competed at the YWSF Long Course Summer Opener and picked up new times in the 100 free (54.87), 800 free (8:41.44), 100 back (1:03.97), and 200 back (2:15.89). In SCY, he has improved his times in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

At Four Corners Sectionals, he was runner-up in the 1000 and 1650 free and finaled in the 200 free (27th), 500 free (12th), 200 fly (30th), and 400 IM (29th). He scored lifetime bests in the 200/500/1650 free and 200 fly and broke the Phoenix Swim Club 15-18 age group record in the mile.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:20.25

1000 free – 9:18.18

500 free – 4:33.21

200 free – 1:42.32

100 free – 48.34

50 free – 22.53

400 IM – 4:07.64

200 IM – 1:56.21

200 fly – 1:55.47

100 fly – 54.46

200 back – 1:59.08

100 back – 54.81

Joswiak will arrive in Columbia just as Jack Dubois (15:04.63 last season) and Dane Florea (15:35.61) are graduating but he will overlap with Joseph Gutierrez (15:43.71).

