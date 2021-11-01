Sprinter Maya Gallimore (2022) Verbally Commits to Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maya Gallimore from San Clemente, California has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Arizona for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I chose the University of Arizona because I’ve dreamed of going there, and I’m ecstatic that the dream is finally coming true! Tucson is a beautiful city, the academics are strong, and the swim team environment is invigorating! Bear Down!!”

A senior at San Juan Hills High School, Gallimore swims year-round under head coach Jason York at San Clemente Aquatic Team and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She specializes in sprint free and fly and finaled in both (7th in the 50 free, 16th in the 100 fly) at the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships in May. Her PBs in those events came at the Sea View League Championships where she won the 50 free with 23.71 and the 100 fly with 56.41.

Gallimore picked up a trio of personal best times in LCM at Santa Clarita Futures West, going 26.87 in the 50 free, 59.41 in the 100 free, and 1:07.07 in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 52.43

100 fly – 56.51

100 back – 58.31

Gallimore plans to major in Meteorology/Atmospheric Sciences. She will graduate high school with a Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and plans to continue her language studies at Arizona. She will join the class of 2026 with Alexis Newman, Eleni Gewalt, Julia Wozniak, and Paige Armstrong.

