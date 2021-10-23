Futures Qualifier Paige Armstrong (2022) Chooses University of Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Armstrong, a senior at St. Charles North High School in St. Charles, Illinois, has made a verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Arizona. She will head to Tucson in the fall of 2022.

“I knew the moment I arrived on campus Arizona was for me. Coach Busch and his coaching staff are amazing and I fell in love with the team! Can’t wait to be a Wildcat.”

Armstrong finaled in the 200 free (12th) and was 16th in prelims of the 500 free as a sophomore at the 2019 Illinois High School Girls State Championships. (Illinois only scores two heats of six at its high school state meet.) Last fall, she was fourth in the 200 free and sixth in the 500 in the virtual state tournament. She also added backstroke to her lineup last season and wound up finishing in the top-10 in the 100 back. All three of her times were lifetime bests.

Armstrong does her year-round swimming with St. Charles Swim Team. At the Illinois Swimming Winter Open in March 2021, which was in a SCY prelims/LCM finals format, she earned PBs in the SCY 100 free and 50/200 back and the LCM 100/200 back (1:06.28/2:23.16).

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:59.50

200 free – 1:50.27

100 free – 52.41

200 back – 2:01.46

100 back – 55.93

50 back – 27.08

She will join the Wildcats’ class of 2026 with fellow verbal commits Alexis Newman, Eleni Gewalt, and Julia Wozniak.

