Versatile Avery Henke (2023) Makes Verbal Pledge to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Henke from Lafayette, Louisiana has made a verbal commitment to Auburn University and will begin in the fall of 2023.

“I love the culture at Auburn. I felt at home among the coaches and team. Together, we will rise to greatness.” WAR EAGLE!!!”

A junior at Teurlings Catholic High School, Henke was runner-up in both the 200 IM (1:51.10) and 100 breast (54.96) last fall as a sophomore at the Louisiana High School Division 3 State Championships. Both he and Jacques Rathle (who won with 54.40) swam under the previous state record of 56.28 (from 2002) in the event.

Henke swims year-round with the club team Crawfish Aquatics. After notching PBs in his two events at the high school state meet in the fall, Henke put up a series of best swims in March at the Tupelo Top TYR Invitational and the Louisiana Short Course State Championships. At the former, he won the 100 breast (tying his PB of 54.96), was runner-up in the 100 fly (50.12), and placed 4th in the 200 breast (2:04.52) and 5th in the 100 back (51.19). At the LSC championships, he was runner-up in the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and 6th in the 50 free. He also swam leadoff on a number of CRAW relays for which he was rewarded PBs in the 100 free, 50 back, and 100 back.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.96

200 breast – 2:03.51

100 back – 49.58

200 back – 1:49.63

200 IM – 1:51.10

100 fly – 50.12

100 free – 46.23

50 free – 21.35

Henke will suit up for the Tigers with fellow class of 2027 commits Liam Heary and Josh Noll. He will join breaststrokers Reid Mikuta, Alejandro Flores, and Henry Bethel.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.