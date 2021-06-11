Texas UIL 6A 100 Back Champion Alexis Newman Verbals to Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Newman of New Caney, Texas has announced her intention to swim for the University of Arizona beginning in the 2022-23 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I am BEYOND blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at The University Of Arizona!! This wouldn’t have been possible without the endless support from my family, coaches, and friends. I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of my life in Tucson, BEAR DOWN🐻!!”

Newman is a junior at Kingwood High School, where she is the current Texas UIL 6A state champion in the 100 back. At the 2021 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet, she won the 100 back with a Bill Walker Pool record of 54.76. She also contributed to Kingwood’s 3rd-place 200 medley relay (24.92 butterfly leg) and 6th-place 400 free relay (54.08 anchor) and swam the 100 fly (57.88 for 14th place) in prelims. She notched her best 100 fly time at the 2020 UIL 6A State Meet, when she finished 4th with 54.84. She was also runner-up in the 100 back (53.99) last year.

Newman does her club swimming with Blue Tide Aquatics. In December, she competed at the 18&U Winter Championships hosted by LAC. She came in 2nd in the 100 back with a PB, and placed 9th in the 100 fly. A month earlier she swam in the LCM version of those two events at U.S. Open in San Antonio and clocked a lifetime best in the fly (1:06.41).

Her best times would have made her one of the top backstrokers on the Arizona roster in 2020-21. She will join a training group led by backstrokers Axana Merckx (54.77) and Tia Lindsay (55.23) and butterflyers Julia Heimstead (53.04), Maddy Burt (54.78), Grace Anderson (54.84), and Hannah Farrow (55.53). Newman will suit up for the Wildcats with fellow class of 2026 verbal commit Eleni Gewalt.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.33

100 back – 53.97

200 back – 2:01.66

100 fly – 54.84

100 breast – 1:05.88

200 IM – 2:04.03

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.