Princeton Adds Abby Brethauer Men’s Swim & Dive Staff

Princeton University announced a new hire on the men’s swimming & diving staff today. Abby Brethauer will be joining the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach. Brethauer comes to Princeton from Tufts University, where she served as an associate head coach for the men’s and women’s teams.

The hire makes Brethauer one of only two women currently coaching a men’s only NCAA DI program.

At Tufts, Brethauer helped lead the men’s and women’s teams to high finishes at DIII NCAAs, and the 2019 Tufts staff won the NESCAC Women’s Coaching Staff of the Year award. While she was on the staff, Tufts had their first DII NCAA men’s swimming champion since 1982.

Before her stint at Tufts, Brethauer was the head coach of Mary Washington University. While at Mary Washington, Brethauer won CAC Women’s Coach of the Year six times, and Men’s Coach of the Year four times. She also has previous Ivy League experience, having served as an assistant on the Columbia women’s team in 2009.

While at Columbia, Brethauer graduated from the NCAA Women’s Coaches Academy in 2009. She’s also earned a Masters of Kinesiology from Columbia.

Speaking on the hire, Princeton head coach Matt Crispino said, “What an exciting time for our program! For over a decade, I have admired Abby’s achievements as a coach, her drive and competitiveness, and her ability to inspire and educate young people through sport.” He also adds that Brethauer’s previous head coaching experience will be beneficial to the program.