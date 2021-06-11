Mabry Bishop Stays In-State, Hands Verbal Commitment to FSU’s Class of 2026

Mabry Bishop has decided to stay in-state, handing her verbal commitment to Florida State University as a member of the school’s class of 2026.

Bishop posted the announcement to her Instagram account, writing, “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim and continue my academic career at Florida State University!! I want to thank my coach, teammates, friends and family for helping me achieve this goal and can not wait to be apart of the team! Go Noles❤️🍢”

Bishop is from Odessa, Florida, which is located near Tampa, and attends Berkeley Preparatory High School. Representing Berkeley Prep, Bishop finished as the runner-up in the 100 butterfly at the 2020 FHSAA 1A State Championship, touching in a time of 54.78. At the meet, Bishop also swam the 200 freestyle, finishing 5th overall with a final time of 1:51.96.

At the club level, Bishop represents Academy Aquatic Club, where she specializes in mid-distance freestyle and butterfly. At the 2021 ISCA International Cup, Bishop made finals across 7 different events, with her highest finish coming via an 8th place finish in the 200 butterfly.

Best Times (SCY):

100 butterfly: 54.21

200 butterfly: 2:01.43

200 freestyle: 1:49.52

500 freestyle: 5:11.10

100 backstroke: 56.00

100 freestyle: 51.82

200 backstroke: 2:02.15

With her arrival on campus, Bishop should have an immediate impact at Florida State. Her best time in the 200 butterfly would’ve ranked Bishop as the 2nd fastest swimmer on FSU’s roster last season, only behind rising senior Hannah Womer. Likewise, her best time in the 100 butterfly would place Bishop as the 3rd fastest swimmer on the roster. Bishop will also be a strong relay asset for the team, as her best time in the 200 freestyle would rank 4th on the roster for this past season, while her best 100 freestyle time would have ranked just outside of the top-6 swims.

At the 2021 ACC Championships, it took a 54.03 to make a final in the 100 butterfly, a 2:00.41 to final in the 200 butterfly, and a 1:49.28 to final in the 200 freestyle putting Bishop within range of scoring in multiple events. At those championships, FSU placed 7th out of 12 teams with a total of 551 points.

With her commitment, Bishop joins Julia Brzozowski, Sarah Evans, Julia Mansson, and Emily Trieschmann in Florida State’s class of 2026. Notably, the class relies heavily on in-state commits, with Bishop, Brzozowski, Evans, and Trieschmann all coming from Florida.