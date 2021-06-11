Daily Swim Coach Workout #456

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

21 minutes Dry Land [abs and back today 30-60 of: row boats, super mans, leg lifts, cross body arm/leg raises (superman but leg opposite to arm, and switch), mason twists, hulahoop hips in plank position]

5 x 200 @ 3:00 SKIPS

2 minute explanation of next set

9 x 50 @ 1:05 stroke drill (3 of each of the strokes) fly 2 right 2 left 3 full, back catch up perpendicular to surface, breast one pull/ two kick EN1

2 minute explanation of next set

3x

2 x 200 @ 2:45 IM EN2

3 x 100 @ 1:30 IM order by 100 no free EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 recovery free



2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 200 @ 2:30/2:40 pull free [breathing 3/5/7/5 by 50] EN3

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x

3 x 50 @ :40 SP1

1 minute recovery (Leave on next available top)



2 minute explanation of next set

4 x 50 cool down on 1:00