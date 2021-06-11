Daily Swim Coach Workout #456

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
21 minutes Dry Land [abs and back today 30-60 of: row boats, super mans, leg lifts, cross body arm/leg raises (superman but leg opposite to arm, and switch), mason twists, hulahoop hips in plank position]
5 x 200 @ 3:00 SKIPS
2 minute explanation of next set
9 x 50 @ 1:05 stroke drill (3 of each of the strokes) fly 2 right 2 left 3 full, back catch up perpendicular to surface, breast one pull/ two kick EN1
2 minute explanation of next set
3x
2 x 200 @ 2:45 IM EN2
3 x 100 @ 1:30 IM order by 100 no free EN2
1 x 50 @ 1:00 recovery free
2 minute explanation of next set
5 x 200 @ 2:30/2:40 pull free [breathing 3/5/7/5 by 50] EN3
2 minute explanation of next set
5 x
3 x 50 @ :40 SP1
1 minute recovery (Leave on next available top)
2 minute explanation of next set
4 x 50 cool down on 1:00
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.