Washington State Secures Verbal from Elli Moss for 2022-23

Elli Moss from Woodbury, Minnesota has announced her plans to swim for Washington State University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Washington State University!! I want to thank my friends, family, and coaches for all of their support. I can’t wait to be a Coug!!”

Moss swims for East Ridge High School, where she is a senior, and the club team South East Metro Sharks. She specializes in back, free, and IM and is a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 back, 50 free, and 200 IM. She had a particularly strong showing at the Aquajets’ March Invite, notching PBs in the 50/100/1000 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM and finaling in the 50 free (9th), 100 free (12th), 1000 free (7th), 100 back (6th), 200 back (2nd), and 200 IM (12th).

Similarly, this summer, she improved her LCM bests pretty much across the board. In June, she logged PBs in the 100 back (1:06.49), 200 free, and 400 IM. At the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championships in July, she went best times in the 50/100 free, 50 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:00.62

100 back – 56.99

100 free – 52.38

50 free – 24.01

200 IM – 2:08.26

Moss will join the class of 2026 with Emily Lundgren, Kirsten De Goede, Lauren Wille, and Skylar Brgoch.

