South African Sprinter Kirsten de Goede Picks Washington State for 2022

South African Kirstin de Goede has handed a verbal commitment to Washington State for fall 2022. She’s one of the nation’s top junior sprinters.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY!!! I am looking forward to joining the WSU cougar swim team in August of 2022, training under the dynamic Head Coach Matthew Leach. I will be able to train within word class facilities, pursuing my dreams of becoming a professional athlete and studying to become an actuary. I am so thankful for this opportunity and I look forward to what the future holds. GO COUGS!!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.54 / 23.37

100 free – 57.48 / 50.97

50 back – 30.04 / 25.70

50 fly – 27.71 / 24.96

100 fly – 1:03.58 / 56.46

At the 2019 South African Junior Championships, de Goede won the 50 back (30.04) and 50 fly (28.01) in the 15-year-old division. She went on to reach the 50 back A-final at the 2019 South African Senior Nationals, going 30.42 to take seventh overall.

Last season, Chloe Larson (22.6/49.6) and Keiana Fountaine (23.2/49.2) led the Cougars in sprint free. Larson, now a senior, also led the team in the 100 fly last year (55.7).

De Goede is Washington State’s first commit for their class of 2026.

