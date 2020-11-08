Futures Qualifier Rylee Trojan Makes Verbal Commitment to SIU Salukis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rylee Trojan from Omaha, Nebraska has announced her verbal commitment to Southern Illinois University for 2021-22.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Southern Illinois University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me over the years. I cannot wait to be a Saluki!!! GO DAWGS❤️🐾”

Trojan is a senior at Omaha’s Marian High School. She has been an A-finalist five times in three years of high school swimming. Last season, she placed 8th in the 200 free (1:57.35) and 5th in the 500 free (5:13.96) at the 2020 NSAA State Swimming Championships. In club swimming, she represents Greater Omaha Aquatics. A Futures qualifier in the 100 fly, she has updated most of her lifetime best times since the beginning of October. Competing at the DSMY Spooktacular, the CBSC NTS Swim Meet, and the FAST Fremont Cup, she notched PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. At the DSMY Spooktacular in particular, she came in top-4 in the 100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly with all new times. She had similar success last summer at 2019 Jenks Sectionals, where she finaled in the 200 back and clocked PBs in the LCM 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

100 Fly – 57.15

200 Fly – 2:09.39

100 Back – 58.87

200 Back – 2:05.14

100 Free – 54.00

200 Free – 1:56.26

500 Free – 5:11.45

1000 Free – 10:37.89

Trojan’s best times would have ranked her among the Salukis’ top-5 in the 100/200 fly and 100/200 back last season. SIU women were runners-up to Missouri State at the 2020 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships. Trojan’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 back and the C finals of the 100 back and 200 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.