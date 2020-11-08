Mizzou Continues Winning Streak With 2 Separate Dual Meets: Arkansas and MSU

Mizzou vs. Arkansas vs. Missouri Dual Meet

November 7th, 2020

Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, MO

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Meet Results

Team Scores Mizzou Women 185.5 – Arkansas Women 114.5 Mizzou Men 193 – Missouri State Men 92



The Mizzou men and women are now each 2-0 after the Tigers swept their women’s dual meet against Arkansas and their men’s dual meet against Missouri State on Saturday. Last month, both Mizzou programs defeated TCU at their first dual meet of the season. Additionally, Mizzou was suited up for both meets as their head coach, Andrew Grevers, has stated that the team will suit up for all meets this season.

Women’s Meet

This dual maintained the standings from last year’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships where the Mizzou women placed 8th and Arkansas claimed 10th place.

Arkansas also just graduated star freestyler and butterflier Anna Hopkin who placed 2nd in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free at last year’s SEC Championships. She was a major asset for the Razorbacks on relays, where although the 400 free relay finished 10th at the SEC Championships, she anchored the relay in a time that was 2 seconds faster than the winning relay’s anchor (45.78). This is the 1st dual meet of the season for Arkansas, the 2nd for Missouri, and our first indication of whether Arkansas can sustain that speed without Hopkin.

In the sprint events, Arkansas junior Kobie Melton stepped up for the Razorbacks, dropping 1.6 seconds in a tight race with Mizzou senior Sarah Thompson in the 100 free and posting a time of 49.27. Thompson still took the win in a time of 48.80 while Melton touched the wall 2nd.

Thompson found victory again in the 100 fly where she dropped time and touched the wall at 52.65 ahead of 2nd place finisher and Mizzou sophomore Meredith Rees. Arkansas’ top finisher was freshman Anna Ervin who placed 4th (55.91).

In the 200 free, one of Hopkin’s SEC defending champion events, Arkansas sophomore Adela Vavrinova won with a time of 1:48.39, beating Mizzou senior Samantha Porter. Vavrinova also took 1st in the 200IM on Saturday, touching the wall at 2:01.09 ahead of Mizzou’s Amanda Smith. Vavrinova is a new addition to the Arkansas team, as she transferred this year after East Carolina University cut their swimming and diving team.

Arkansas also had victories in the 1000 and 200 free. Senior Peyton Palsha dominated the 1000 free, touching 1st at 9:54.23 and crushing the 10 minute barrier. Mizzou snagged 2nd, 3rd, and 4th with junior Allison Bloebaum (9:57.07), sophomore Lili Horvath (10:02.92), and freshman Jane Smith (10:08.41).

Later that day, Bloebaum followed her 2nd place finish in the 1000 with a victory in the 500 free (4:49.51), this time flipping the script and out touching Palsha by 2 seconds.

Rees continued that winning streak by taking 1st in the 100 back in a 52.88, adding just under a second to her best time. This swim came after the victory she helped Mizzou to in the 200 medley relay alongside junior Kayla Jones, Thompson, and junior Megan Keil (1:37.14).

Junior Vanessa Herrmann took 1st in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke for Arkansas. In the 100 she touched the wall in 1:00.78, closing in on her 2019-2020 season best time (1:00.54) and the one minute mark. The 200 breast was a much closer race between Herrmann and Mizzou junior Kayla Jones who touched the wall in 2nd by .05 seconds. This was a big swim for Herrmann who won with a time of 2:12.58, only 1.5 seconds off of her season best time last year (2:11.09).

The Mizzou Tigers scored more points in the 200 back where junior Amanda Smith posted a 1:57.48 for 1st place. This shaved .42 off of the winning time that she posted at the TCU dual meet, 1:57.90.

To end the meet, Mizzou’s 400 free relay of Sierra Smith, Porter, Molly Gowans, and Bloebaum posted a 3:19.16 and touched 1st. Despite finishing in 2nd place, it was actually Thompson, on the B relay, who swam the fastest 100 free in the field (48.34).

Men’s Meet

The University of Missouri men took 5th place at last year’s SEC Championships while the Missouri State Bears won the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships for the 3rd time last year. The Bears only brought their men’s program to this dual meet.

Mizzou freshman Daniel Seabaugh kicked off the meet with a win in the 1000 free, touching the wall at 9:18.66, and beating Missouri State’s distance star Pawel Krawczyk by 3 seconds. Last year, Krawczryk won the 500 free and placed 2nd in the 200 and 1650 free at the MAC Championships.

Krawczyk later raced in the 200 fly, placing 4th with a time of 1:50.32. Mizzou junior Danny Kovac, the defending SEC champion in the 100 fly, won the event with a 1:43.20.

Kovac kept the momentum going with another win in the 100 free in a time of 44.80. He touched the wall exactly 2 seconds before sophomore Jonathan Hill touched 2nd for Missouri State. Kovac’s 3rd and final event win was in the 200IM where he touched the wall at 1:46.62.

Missouri State freshman Robbie Hill broke onto the scene with a 100 back victory in a time of 48.80. He won by more than a full second, as Mizzou freshman Mikolaj Malec touched 2nd at 49.86.

Mizzou junior Jack Dahlgren touched the wall 1st in the 500 free with a time of 4:27.73, adding about 10 seconds to his best 500 free time from the 2019 NCAA Championships. Krawczyk took 2nd place again for Missouri State.

Ben Patton, a Mizzou sophomore, dominated all three of his individual races on Saturday, spanning 3 different strokes. He finished 1st in the 100 breast (53.41), 200 back (1:48.05), and 100 fly (47.56). Versatility is a trademark for Patton who won the 100 back, 100 free, and 200 IM at the Mizzou vs TCU dual meet.

In the 200 breast, Mizzou sophomore Will Goodwin placed 1st (1:59.98) with a 3 second lead, but the Missouri State men evened the score with 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finishes from senior Michael Hampel, freshman Jimmy Doromal, and freshman Nick Schuster.

In the last race of the day, junior Kyle Leach posted a blistering 43.73 on the anchor leg of Mizzou’s winning 400 freestyle relay. This was the fastest split in the event.

Other Notable Performances

Mizzou junior Megan Keil later won the 50 free with a 22.14, staying right on her best time. Her teammate Sierra Smith took 2nd (22.75).

Horvath came back in the women’s 200 fly, touching 1st with a 2:00.97.

The Mizzou 200 medley relay of Dahlgren, freshman Freddie Rindshoej , freshman Daniel Wilson , and sophomore Kevin Hammer touched 1st with a time of 1:27.79.

Later in the meet, Hammer took 1st in the 50 free with a time of 20.03, out touching his Mizzou senior teammate Grant Reed by .25 seconds.

The 200 free was a Mizzou-dominated event, with Leach claiming 1st (1:37.72), adding 2 seconds to his best time. Hill placed 4th for the Bears (1:41.71).

Missouri State freshmen Jacob Bening and AJ Huskey took 2nd (1:50.24) and 3rd (1:50.99) in the 200 back respectively.

Press Releases

Courtesy of: University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 17/20 Mizzou men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both recorded victories at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Saturday, as the women took down Arkansas, 185.5-114.5, and the Tiger men defeated Missouri State, 193-92.

Four different Tigers won multiple events in the meet, with junior Danny Kovac (Fort Collins, Colo.) and sophomore Ben Patton (Wichita, Kan.) leading the way with three wins each. Also with multiple first-place finishes were senior Sarah Thompson (Collierville, Tenn.) and sophomore Carlo Lopez (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada).

TOP TIGERS

For the second meet in a row, Patton won all thee of his individual races for a team-best six event titles in 2020-21. The sophomore earned top honors in the 100 breast (53.41), 200 back (1:48.05) and 100 fly (47.56), with his 100 breast time easily besting his old personal-best time of 55.37.

Kovac won all of his individual events on Saturday, with wins in the 200 fly (1:43.20), 100 free (44.80) and 200 IM (1:46.62). His 200 fly time was a personal-best and good enough to move him into fourth all-time at Mizzou in the event. The junior has now won all five individual races he’s entered two meets into the season.

In the diving well, Lopez also made it a perfect four-for-four in wins in 2020-21, as he swept the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions for the second meet in a row. He went 363.7 to take top honors on 3-meter and 325.1 for the 3-meter victory.

Thompson clocked wins in the 100 free and 100 fly, with times of 48.80 and 52.65, respectively. Her 100 fly time of 52.65 was a new personal-best, bettering her old time of 52.91 from the 2019 Mizzou Invite. She also moved from ninth to seventh on Mizzou’s all-time list in the event.

QUOTABLES

Mizzou Head Coach Andrew Grevers

“We were really looking at this meet as another opportunity to work out the kinks and set ourselves up for an incredible Mizzou Invite. We’re so excited to have Arkansas back for the Mizzou Invite, along with Kentucky on the men’s and women’s side. This was our opportunity to make sure we got the technical details coming through to prepare us to put it all together.”

UP NEXT

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for the Long Course Trials Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The teams then return to action the next day for the three-day Mizzou Invite, held Nov. 19-21 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. Each day swimming preliminaries will commence at 9 a.m. with swimming finals set for 6 p.m. Diving preliminaries and finals will go back-to-back in the afternoon between swimming sessions.

MIZZOU WINNERS

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Meredith Rees, Kayla Jones, Sarah Thompson, Megan Keil (1:37.14)

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Jack Dahlgren, Frederik Rindshoej, Daniel Wilson, Kevin Hammer (1:27.79)

Men’s 1000 Free – Daniel Seabaugh (9:18.66)

Men’s 200 Free – Kyle Leach (1:37.72)

Women’s 100 Back – Meredith Rees (52.88)

Men’s 100 Breast – Ben Patton (53.41)

Women’s 200 Fly – Lili Horvath (2:00.97)

Men’s 200 Fly – Danny Kovac (1:43.20)

Men’s 1-Meter – Carlo Lopez (325.1)

Women’s 50 Free – Megan Keil (22.14)

Men’s 50 Free – Kevin Hammer (20.03)

Women’s 100 Free – Sarah Thompson (48.80)

Men’s 100 Free – Danny Kovac (44.80)

Women’s 200 Back – Amanda Smith (1:57.48)

Men’s 200 Back – Ben Patton (1:48.05)

Men’s 200 Breast – Will Goodwin (1:59.98)

Women’s 500 Free – Allison Bloebaum (4:49.51)

Men’s 500 Free – Jack Dahlgren (4:27.73)

Women’s 100 Fly – Sarah Thompson (52.65)

Men’s 100 Fly – Ben Patton (47.56)

Men’s 3-Meter – Carlo Lopez (363.7)

Men’s 200 IM – Danny Kovac (1:46.62)

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Sierra Smith, Sammie Jo Porter, Molly Gowans, Allison Bloebaum (3:19.16)

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Grant Reed, Charlie Bunn, Kevin Hammer, Kyle Leach (2:58.40)

Courtesy of the University of Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The Razorback swim and dive team dropped their season opener to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday by a score of 185.5-114.5 inside the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Razorback Winners

The Razorbacks had seven winners on the day. Peyton Palsha won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:54.23. Adela Vavrinova secured a win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.39. Vanessa Herrmann earned a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.78. Brooke Schultz locked up the 1-meter dive with a final score of 336.30. Vanessa Herrmann won her second event of the day in the 200-yard breaststroke with a score of 2:12.58. Brooke Schultz also won two events, with a win in the 3-meter dive and a final score of 345.60. Adela Vavrinova pulled in the Razorbacks’ final win for the day with a 201.09 time in the 200-yard individual medley.

Quotables

“I am proud of our team,” said Arkansas head swim and dive coach Neil Harper. “This is our first meet of the year and we didn’t back down to a Top-20 SEC opponent on the road.”

“Of the 14 individual events we won seven of them and that’s a credit to our leaders stepping up,” said Harper. “I was particularly impressed with Brooke, Vanessa, Peyton and Adéla who between them earned all the Razorback wins today. I also thought Kobie swam great in the 100-back,100-free and relays.”

“Brooke and Maha scored NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both the 3-meter and 1-meter springboard events and Vanessa’s wins were also NCAA B qualifying times.”

“I think our freshmen made a great account of themselves in their collegiate debuts as Razorbacks,” Harper said. “Abby Pfeifer, Serena Gould, Hannah Cech and Bella Cothern all had great showings today. We learned a lot about our performances under pressure and can make some adjustments and improvements for our future meets.”

Up Next

The U.S. Open will be up next for the Razorbacks on Thursday (Nov. 12), more details about the open will be available closer to the date of competition.

Courtesy of Missouri State:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri State men’s swimming and diving team fell to NO. 17 Missouri 193-92 in the first meet of the 2020-21 season Saturday.

“I’m so thankful we had the opportunity to get back to competition today,” Missouri State head coach Dave Collins said. “It’s been a long eight months without racing so today was a great day. Watching the freshmen in their first college races was a highlight. We have felt very good about this group since they signed and today we saw some things out of them to really get excited about.”

The meet was highlighted by a first-place finish for freshman Robert Hill in the 100-yard backstroke. Hill recorded a time of 48.80 (25.30) to secure the first-place spot.

“It’s great to get out there at the college level and see the work that the team has been putting in pay off,” Hill said.

Other individual highlights included a third-place finish for Michael Hampel in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 55.92 and a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle by Jonathan Hill with a time of 46.80.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Pawel Krawczyk, Dylan Moffatt and Nicholas Andres took the second-fourth spots. Krawczyk recorded a total time of 9:21.96, Moffatt totaled a time of 9:27.55 and Andres recorded a time of 9:31.06. Krawczyk, Moffatt and Andres also took the second-fourth place spots in the 500-yard freestyle.

Jacob Bening, Austin Huskey and Evan Porter also took the second-fourth place spots in the 200-yard backstroke. Bening recorded a time of 1:50.24, Huskey finished shortly after with a time of 1:50.99 and Porter finished with a 1:57.12.

The 200-yard breaststroke consisted of second-fourth place finishes for Hampel, James Doromal and Nich Schuster. Hampel swam a 2:02.83, Doromal recorded a 2:05.60 and Schuster finished at 2:09.50.

Hill, James Vaughn and Tyler Lewis finished second through fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly. Hill finished at 49.97, Vaughn finished right behind Hill with a 49.99 and Lewis swam a 50.53.

No personal record marks were broken. The Bears move into the offseason and will prepare for more competition in the spring semester.

#BearsUnite

Meet Results

o Pawel Krawczyk – 9:21.96, 2nd place

o Dylan Moffatt – 9:27.55, 3rd place

o Nicholas Andres – 9:31.06, 4th place

200 yard freestyle

o Jonathan Hill – 1:41.71, 4th place

100 yard backstroke

o Robert Hill – 48.80, 1st place

o Jacob Bening – 50.25, 4th place

o Evan Porter – 53.83, 7th place

100 yard breaststroke

o Michael Hampel – 55.92, 3rd place

o James Doromal – 57.95, 6th place

o Nick Schuster – 58.22, 7th place

200 yard butterfly

o Pawel Krawczyk – 1:50.32, 4th place

o Austin Huskey – 1:50.98, 5th place

o Tyler Lewis – 1:53.22, 6th place

o Nicholas Andres – 1:55.45, 7th place

50 yard freestyle

o Jonathan Hill – 21.29, 4th place

1 meter diving

o John David Spence – 230.95, 4th place

o Trevor Fischer – 222.60, 5th place

100 yard freestyle

o Jonathan Hill – 46.80, 2nd place

200 yard backstroke

o Jacob Bening – 1:50.24, 2nd place

o Austin Huskey – 1:50.99, 3rd place

o Evan Porter – 1:57.12 – 4th place

200 yard breaststroke

o Michael Hampel – 2:02.83, 2nd place

o James Doromal – 2:05.60, 3rd place

o Nick Schuster – 2:09.50, 4th place

500 yard freestyle

o Pawel Krawczyk – 4:33.80, 2nd place

o Dylan Moffatt – 4:36.36, 3rd place

o Nicholas Andres – 4:43.86, 4th place

100 yard butterfly

o Robert Hill – 49.87, 2nd place

o James Vaughn – 49.99, 3rd place

o Tyler Lewis – 50.53, 4th place

3 meter diving

o Trevor Fischer – 216.05, 4th place

o John David Spence – 205.65, 5th place

200 yard IM

o James Doromal – 1:53.82, 2nd place

o James Vaughn – 1:55.18, 3rd place

o Robert Hill – 1:55.99, 4th place

o Tyler Lewis – 1:59.37, 5th place

400 yard freestyle relay

o Jacob Bening, Michael Hampel, Pawel Krawczyk and Dylan Moffatt – 2nd place