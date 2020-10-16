Thompson’s 51.9 100 Back, Kovac’s 46.0 100 Fly Highlight Mizzou’s Win Over TCU

MIZZOU V. TCU

October 16, 2020

Columbia, MO

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘Mizzou vs TCU’

SCORES MEN – Mizzou 183.5, TCU 113.5 WOMEN – Mizzou 193, TCU 100



In one of the first dual meets this season and the first with a major D1 program, the Missouri Tigers downed TCU today at home. Just like last season, the Tigers were suited up (as were the Horned Frogs), as they will be for all meets this season; more on that strategy here.

MEN’S MEET

On the men’s side, junior Danny Kovac highlighted the day with a huge swim of 46.08 in the 100 fly, eight-tenths off of his lifetime best of 45.29 from the 2020 SEC Championships. He also won the 50 free in 19.74, the only swimmer under 20 seconds, to come just off of his 19.59 best. On relays, his 43.38 400 free relay lead-off wasn’t far off his lifetime best 42.90, while he helped the Tigers ‘A’ 200 medley relay to a win with a 20.75 fly leg.

Sophomore Ben Patton put on a clinic in versatility today in Columbia. Individually, he won the 100 back (48.65), 100 free (44.45) and 200 IM (1:47.94). On the 200 medley relay, he dropped a 24.39 on the breaststroke leg, which is nearly as fast as Mizzou’s breast leg at the 2020 SEC Championships.

On TCU’s 200 medley relay, Vitauts Silins split a field-best 24.20 on the breast leg. Silins swept the breaststroke events, going 54.10 in the 100 and 1:58.53 in the 200, while Hugh McPherson touched second in both (54.99/2:00.06).

TCU’s Piotr Sadlowski posted a strong 47.34 in the 100 fly; he was also 20.57 in the 50 free, and Kade Knoch added a 1:46.48 to finish second in the 200 back.

WOMEN’S MEET

Sarah Thompson lit things up on the women’s side, her big swim coming in the 100 back. There, the senior clocked a 51.92 to come within a second of her lifetime best (51.08). That’s an outstanding time; she would’ve scored in the 2019 NCAA 100 back B-final with that swim. It’s her seventh performance under 52 seconds and the earliest in the season she’s ever been this fast; she’s the #4 returner in this event from last season.

Thompson also popped a 48.69 on the 400 free relay, as she, sophomore Amy Feddersen (49.54), senior SJ Porter (50.51) and sophomore Alex Moderski (49.73) sailed under 3:20 with a time of 3:18.47. Porter won the 200 free earlier in the session (1:48.79).

Thompson was second in the 50 free, going 22.30 behind junior Megan Keil (22.18). For Keil, it was nearly a personal best, coming right behind her best of 22.07 from the 2020 SEC Championships. Keil also took the 100 free (49.67), about a half-second from her best. Another junior, Kayla Jones, swept the breaststrokes; in the 100, she went a lifetime best 1:01.23, while she took the 200 in 2:11.26, less than a second from her best. On Mizzou’s C medley relay, she split a 27.94; that relay won as Mizzou DQ’d their A and B relays.

Arkansas transfer Emma Hultquist led the TCU women; she finished second in three events (two because of exhibition). in the 200 free, she clocked a 1:48.88 to nearly edge out Mizzou’s Porter; she also posted a 51.95 in the 100 free and a 5:04.97 in the 500 free.

