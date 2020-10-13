Funky Trunks & Funkita Announced As Major Sponsor of the New York Breakers

With just a few days until Season 2 kicks off in the ISL, the New York Breakers have announced a major sponsorship deal with iconic Australian swimwear brands Funky Trunks and Funkita.

Funky Trunks and Funkita were born and bred on the pool decks and beaches of Melbourne, Australia in 2002 with the simple idea of putting style and colour into swimming. All these years later, the brand’s mission aligns with that of the Breakers to break the mould and reimagining what swimming can be. Together, Funky Trunks, Funkita, and the New York Breakers will continue to shake up the sport of swimming with an injection of colour, excitement and high-quality performance.

Funky Trunks and Funkita owner, Duncan McLean is thrilled to be partnering with such a dynamic and exciting professional swimming franchise. “The passion of Tina Andrew and the New York Breakers to create opportunities for professional swimmers while opening doors for the next generation of world class swimmers mirrors our company goals, making the partnership an excellent match.”

Tina Andrew, the General Manager of the New York Breakers, said of the partnership: “I couldn’t think of a more perfect pairing for the Breakers’ sponsor. This is a valued partnership because both Duncan McLean and our team are driven to succeed in our vision to grow the sport of swimming through inspiration, passion and dedication.”

Funky Trunks and Funkita will be supplying the team with their highly-rated APEX Predator tech suit, personally-branded deck coats and dome racing caps and goggles and of course, plenty of colourful training swimwear for the team to wear throughout the season in Budapest.

The Breakers team includes four swimmers sponsored by Funky Trunks and Funkita with Brendon Smith one of the few Aussie swimmers competing, young gun Jacob Whittle, Kiwi Lewis Clareburt and Funkita GB swimmer Chloe Golding.

