Anastasia Gorbenko Lowers European Junior Record In SCM 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1
- Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers
- Full Day 1 Results (PDF)
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was among the standout swimmers during the first session of the International Swimming League’s season opener in Budapest, putting together several impressive swims that included a record-setting effort in the women’s 200 individual medley.
Gorbenko, 17, recorded a time of 2:06.46, lowering both her Israeli National and European Junior Records of 2:07.64 set at last year’s ISL meet in Budapest. However, it is worth noting that the official European Junior Record books have yet to recognize that 2:07.64 swim, still noting the benchmark time of 2:07.65 as the current record.
Split Comparison
|Split
|ISL Budapest, 2019
|ISL Match 1, 2020
|Fly
|28.28
|28.05
|Back
|32.73 (1:01.01)
|32.44 (1:00.49)
|Breast
|36.87 (1:37.88)
|36.36 (1:36.85)
|Free
|29.76 (2:07.64)
|29.61 (2:06.46)
The LA Current member finished third behind Cali’s Melanie Margalis, who set a new American Record in 2:04.06, and British swimmer Abbie Wood (2:05.89) who represents the New York Breakers.
In addition to her record-setting medley swim, Gorbenko also proved to be an invaluable asset on the Current relays. She split 52.18 on the 400 free relay, the third-fastest out of the six swimmers on her club who had a relay takeover, and followed up with the field’s #3 breaststroke split in the 400 medley relay (1:04.90). Gorbenko’s flat start best times in those events stand at 52.87 and 1:07.44, respectively.