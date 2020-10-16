Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anastasia Gorbenko Lowers European Junior Record In SCM 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was among the standout swimmers during the first session of the International Swimming League’s season opener in Budapest, putting together several impressive swims that included a record-setting effort in the women’s 200 individual medley.

Gorbenko, 17, recorded a time of 2:06.46, lowering both her Israeli National and European Junior Records of 2:07.64 set at last year’s ISL meet in Budapest. However, it is worth noting that the official European Junior Record books have yet to recognize that 2:07.64 swim, still noting the benchmark time of 2:07.65 as the current record.

Split Comparison

Split ISL Budapest, 2019 ISL Match 1, 2020
Fly 28.28 28.05
Back 32.73 (1:01.01) 32.44 (1:00.49)
Breast 36.87 (1:37.88) 36.36 (1:36.85)
Free 29.76 (2:07.64) 29.61 (2:06.46)

The LA Current member finished third behind Cali’s Melanie Margalis, who set a new American Record in 2:04.06, and British swimmer Abbie Wood (2:05.89) who represents the New York Breakers.

In addition to her record-setting medley swim, Gorbenko also proved to be an invaluable asset on the Current relays. She split 52.18 on the 400 free relay, the third-fastest out of the six swimmers on her club who had a relay takeover, and followed up with the field’s #3 breaststroke split in the 400 medley relay (1:04.90). Gorbenko’s flat start best times in those events stand at 52.87 and 1:07.44, respectively.

