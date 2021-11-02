8 Jonny Marshall Announces Verbal Commitment to Florida for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonny Marshall from Akron, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am incredibly honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Florida. And so thankful for my parents, my coaches at Firestone, my head coach Cindy Dial, my friends and the coaches at UF for helping me reach my goals. This has been a dream of mine for a long time and I can’t wait to join my new teammates down in Gainesville. Go Gators! #itsgatorday”

Marshall is a junior at Firestone High School; he swims year-round with the club team Firestone Akron Swim Team and specializes in backstroke and freestyler. He is our #8 recruit on the Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2023.

He won the 100 back (47.41) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.83) at the 2021 Ohio State High School Division 1 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. He also split a 21.51 fly on the 200 medley relay and led off the 400 free relay (47.09). A week later, he competed at the Lake Erie LSC Senior Short Course Championships and took home PBs in the 50/100/500 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Marshall competed at Olympic Trials Wave I this summer, where he finaled in the 100m back, placing 14th with 56.49. His best times in the 100/200m back come from Speedo Summer Championships-East, where he placed 3rd and 4th in the respective events. He left the meet with PBs of 55.30 in the 100 back, 2:02.34 in the 200 back, and 57.95 in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 47.41

200 back – 1:47.15

200 free – 1:38.83

100 free – 45.55

100 fly – 49.72

Marshall will join the Gators’ class of 2027 with #4 Scotty Buff, #7 Andrew Taylor, “Honorable Mention” Caleb Maldari, and Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas. A dual citizen with England, he was selected for the British Junior National Team this past year but couldn’t travel because of COVID restrictions. Marshall is already fast enough in the 100 back to score in the B final at conference. It took 1:45.54 in the 200 back, 1:36.63 in the 200 free, 43.81 in the 100 free, and 47.58 in the 100 fly to get a second swim at the 2021 SEC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster