Butterflier Aiden Leamer Commits to Xavier

Aiden Leamer, a senior at Kings High School, has verbally committed to Xavier University.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Xavier University. I want to thank my awesome coaches, teammates, and my family for helping me whenever I need it. I especially want to thank my teammates, without you, practice would never be any fun.”

At the 2021 Ohio High School Division I Championships, Leamer placed fifteenth in the 100 fly. He also participated in a third place 200 medley relay, where his 50 butterfly split was 22.10

Leamer also swims club at Countryside YMCA. At the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup in Florida, Leamer placed sixth in the 100 butterfly, and seventh in the 50 butterfly and 200 butterfly.

His best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 21.71

100 butterfly: 50.18

200 butterfly: 1:51.23

200 IM: 1:57.68

400 IM: 4:15.71

Xavier University is a member of the Big East conference. In 2021, the Xavier men earned their third consecutive Big East conference title. At that meet, Leamer would have made the championship final in the 200 butterfly, and the consolation final in the 100 butterfly. Already, his best times would place him as the fastest Xavier swimmer in the 200 at that meet, though there are a few swimmers faster than him in the 100, including Joseph Mullen, who will be a senior when Leamer joins the team.

If Leamer can match his best time when he joins the team, he’ll rank as the seventh-fastest 200 butterflier of all time for the men’s team. He can also rank in the top 20 100-butterfliers of all time if he can match his best time.

Leamer will join the class of 2026, which includes Sydney Smith and Olivia Oyster.