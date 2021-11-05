NAG Relay Record-holder Matthew Lou (2022) Verbally Commits to Columbia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Lou, a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, National Merit Semifinalist, and AP Scholar with Distinction from Irvine, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Columbia University. He will join his brother Brian Lou (Princeton ’24) in the Ivy League next fall.

“I am so ecstatic and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Columbia University!! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for their support and encouragement throughout this journey. I can’t wait to continue my academic and swimming career at Columbia. Go Lions!!”

Lou is a senior at University High School in Irvine. He finished third in the 100 breast (54.74) and 12th in the 200 IM (1:52.88) at the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships. He also swam breast on the 200 medley relay (25.62) and led off the 400 free relay (47.51).

In club swimming, where he represents Irvine Novaquatics, Lou was a member of the NOVA quartet that broke the NAG Record in the boys 13-14 400 medley relay in July 2019. The record still stands today. More recently, he competed at 2021 Speedo Summer Championships-West in his home pool and finaled in the 200 breast (20th) and 100 breast (26th). He went a lifetime best in the 200 breast (2:20.15) and the 200 free (1:57.21). He earned PBs in the 100 breast (1:03.97) and 200 IM (2:11.48) at Fran Crippen SMOC in June.

His SCY times come from this spring, and nearly all of those were swum in high school season. Lou’s best 100 breast time would have scored in the A final at 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. His 200 breast time would have made the C final.

100 breast – 54.74

200 breast – 2:01.98

200 IM – 1:52.88

100 free – 47.51

200 free – 1:42.86

100 fly – 52.07

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

