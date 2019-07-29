NOVA Boys Break Three 13-14 National Age Group Records

The final day of the 2019 California SCS Junior Olympics featured a slew of relays, and the 13-14 boys from the Irvine Novaquatics took full advantage of the heavy relay slate by downing three different National Age Group Records, two of which had been set just last week.

The first record to fall was the 400 free relay, where Allen Cai, Mitchell Schott, Joey Chang, and Nick Grulke combined for a 3:37.47.

Splits:

53.74 – Allen Cai

54.52 – Mitchell Schott

54.73 – Joey Chang

54.48 – Nick Grulke

That record previously stood at 3:37.77 and already belonged to NOVA. Owen Kao, Justin Nguyen, Andrew Koustik, and Hutcher Hitchens had owned that recored since 2014.

The next record to go was the 400 medley relay, where Schott and Cai swam again, joined by Matthew Lou and Christopher Leung.

Splits

1:01.70 – Mitchell Schott (Back)

1:06.69 – Matthew Lou (Breast)

57.36 – Christopher Leung (Fly)

52.55 – Allen Cai (Free)

This record had barely been around for a week, as it was set just last weekend by the Saratasota Tsunami team of Evan Keogh, Luis Junquiera, Dimiter Zafirov, and Liam Hearty.

Finally, Grulke, Chang, Schott, Cai combined to go 7:54.15, taking over a second and a half off a record which again had been set by Sarasota (Junquiera, Keogh, Frank Runge, and Zafirov)last weekend.

Splits

1:58.47 – Nick Grulke

2:00.69 – Joey Chang

1:59.12 – Mitchell Schott

1:55.87 – Allen Cai

