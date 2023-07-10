Chad le Clos Pulls Out of World Championships After Dealing With Undisclosed Illness

South African Olympic champion Chad le Clos is withdrawing from the 2023 World Championships, his SG Frankfurt club sports director Michael Ulmer told German media on Monday.

Over the weekend, le Clos competed at the German National Championships in Berlin, winning the 100-meter butterfly in 52.11 and taking third in the 200 fly with a 1:57.99. The 31-year-old was only about a second and a half off his best time in the 100 fly (50.56 from the 2015 World Championships), but he was more than five seconds off his best time in the 200 fly (1:52.96 from his 2012 Olympic victory over Michael Phelps).

Ulmer said that an illness forced le Clos to take a five-week break from training that he has yet to fully recover from. Earlier this year, he went 1:56.06 in the 200 fly to win the South African national title in April.

“He is not yet that fit after his five-week break from training due to illness,” Ulmer said. “His focus is clearly on the Olympics.”

At last year’s World Championships, le Clos pulled out of the meet after struggling to recover from multiple bouts of bronchitis. But that seemed to fuel him during the short-course season throughout the fall and winter, where the self-proclaimed “Chad le Clos 2.0″ racked up medals at the World Cup Series and the Short Course World Championships.

Since last October, he has been training with coach Dirk Lange’s Frankfurt program to prepare for a fourth Olympics in Paris next summer.

South Africa initially announced a 19-swimmer roster, but an update last month revealed just 12 swimmers remaining on the team (notably absent were Matt Sates and Pieter Coetze). Now that number is down to just 11.