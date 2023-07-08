Ramon Klenz Beats Chad Le Clos In 200 Fly At German National Championships

2023 GERMAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 6-9, 2023
- Berlin, Germany
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
Following his gold in the 100m back last night, World Championships-bound Ole Braunschweig topped the 50m backstroke this evening at German Nationals.
The SG Neukölln Berlin athlete stopped a clock in a time of 25.04, getting to the wall .26 ahead of runner-up Marek Ulrich who snagged silver in 25.30 while Alexander Bauch rounded out the top 3 in 25.32.
Braunschweig’s lifetime best stands at the 24.57 notched just this past April at the Berlin Swim Open to rank 9th in the world on the season.
The men’s 200m fly saw teammate and roommate Ramon Klenz get it done for gold in a time of 1:57.19. His result beat out national record holder David Thomasberger who secured silver in 1:57.98 while Frankfurt-based South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos bagged bronze in 1:57.99.
24-year-old Klenz said of his performance “I didn’t think I would be that fast. I really died in the last few meters, but I’m really happy.
“It also shows that the move back to Berlin was worth it and that I’m on the right track and will attack even more next year.”
Angelina Kohler topped the women’s 50m fly podium, clearing the field by over one solid second. The 22-year-old clinched the top spot in a mark of 25.99, the 3rd-swiftest performance of her career. Her result now ranks her just inside the list of top 25 performers on the season worldwide.
The women’s 50m breast saw the same top two finishers from last night’s 100m breast take to the podium.
Anna Elendt stopped the clock in a rapid 30.58 to touch exactly a half second ahead of Finland’s Ida Hulkko. Hulkko settled for silver in 31.08.
Elendt of the University of Texas saw her time undercut her previous season-best of 30.64 notched at April’s Pro Swim Series in Westmont. As a result, she bumps herself up to now rank 19th in the world at the moment.
Additional Notes
- Visiting Hungarian Olympian Zsuzsanna Jakabos clocked a time of 2:14.07 to take the women’s 200m back, getting to the wall less than half a second ahead of Laura Riedemann who touched in 2:14.44.
- The women’s 200m free saw Nele Schulze nab gold in a result of 1:59.51, the sole time of the field under the 2:00 barrier.
- Just two male competitors got under the 1:50 threshold in the 200m free, led by Rafael Miroslaw who topped the podium in 1:46.28. Miroslaw currently ranks as the 16th-fastest performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 1:45.83 he produced at April’s Berlin Swim Open. Behind him this evening was Timo Sorgius who secured silver in 1:48.46.
- Last night’s 100m breaststroke victor Lucas Matzerath doubled up on the discipline, claiming 200m breast gold this evening. Matzerath hit a mark of 2:11.35 to beat out 2015 world champion Marco Koch who put up a time of 2:12.53 for silver.
- 19-year-old Levin Peschlow clocked a time of 15:14.77 to beat the field in the men’s 1500m free. That’s a new lifetime best for the teen whose previous PB rested at the 15:15.96 logged for 4th place at least year’s European Junior Championships.
This must be a pretty tough LCM reality check for Le Clos but to be honest, he’s had plenty of those before and kept going anyway. I wonder if after his inevitable disappointment at Fukuoka this year, he will keep working towards Paris.
Also, did anyone else think he came second because of the headline and was then surprised to see him in third place instead?