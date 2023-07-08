Ramon Klenz Beats Chad Le Clos In 200 Fly At German National Championships

2023 GERMAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following his gold in the 100m back last night, World Championships-bound Ole Braunschweig topped the 50m backstroke this evening at German Nationals.

The SG Neukölln Berlin athlete stopped a clock in a time of 25.04, getting to the wall .26 ahead of runner-up Marek Ulrich who snagged silver in 25.30 while Alexander Bauch rounded out the top 3 in 25.32.

Braunschweig’s lifetime best stands at the 24.57 notched just this past April at the Berlin Swim Open to rank 9th in the world on the season.

The men’s 200m fly saw teammate and roommate Ramon Klenz get it done for gold in a time of 1:57.19. His result beat out national record holder David Thomasberger who secured silver in 1:57.98 while Frankfurt-based South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos bagged bronze in 1:57.99.

24-year-old Klenz said of his performance “I didn’t think I would be that fast. I really died in the last few meters, but I’m really happy.

“It also shows that the move back to Berlin was worth it and that I’m on the right track and will attack even more next year.”

Angelina Kohler topped the women’s 50m fly podium, clearing the field by over one solid second. The 22-year-old clinched the top spot in a mark of 25.99, the 3rd-swiftest performance of her career. Her result now ranks her just inside the list of top 25 performers on the season worldwide.

The women’s 50m breast saw the same top two finishers from last night’s 100m breast take to the podium.

Anna Elendt stopped the clock in a rapid 30.58 to touch exactly a half second ahead of Finland’s Ida Hulkko. Hulkko settled for silver in 31.08.

Elendt of the University of Texas saw her time undercut her previous season-best of 30.64 notched at April’s Pro Swim Series in Westmont. As a result, she bumps herself up to now rank 19th in the world at the moment.

