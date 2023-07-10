Leah Hayes Highlights US Roster of 38 Swimmers Heading to World Juniors

USA Swimming announced its roster for the 2023 World Junior Championships. The roster features 19 girls and 19 boys along with eight coaches.

Highlighting the roster is Leah Hayes who made the team in five total events as she will swim the 200 free, 200 IM, 400 IM as well as on the 4×100 freestyle and 4×200 freestyle relays. Hayes won bronze in the women’s 200 IM last summer at the 2022 World Championships. Hayes just missed out on qualifying for the Worlds team this summer as she finished third in the 400 IM and fourth in the 200 IM at US World Trials two weeks ago.

On the boys side, Daniel Diehl leads the way with six total events. He will swim the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM as well as on the boys 4×100 free relay. Last summer, Diehl won the boys 100 backstroke title at the Junior Pan Pac Championships.

Other Junior Pan Pac Champions that will also represent the US this year are Piper Enge who won the girls 100 breast and Maximus Williamson who won the boys 200 IM.

In order to be eligible for the meet, athletes must be between the ages of 14-18 as of December 31, 2023. Athletes were selected based on their results from US World Trials that took place two weeks ago in Indianapolis.

The World Junior roster was the second priority roster for the US at World Trials. The full priority by meet was:

2023 World Aquatics Championships 2023 World Aquatics Junior Championships 2023 Pan American Games 2023 LEN European U23 Championships

The 2023 World Junior Championships will take place from September 4-9 at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel. Notably, although the roster has to be 18 by the end of the calendar year, most athletes will miss the beginning of their school year in some form.

The US did not send a team to the 2022 World Junior Championships as they instead opted to send a team to the Junior Pan Pac Championships. Last year, Japan topped the medal table at World Juniors.

Mason Manta Ray’s (Ohio) Ken Heis will be the head coach of the boys team. Jason Zhao of Mason Manta Rays qualified in the 100 free as well as the 4×100 free relay and 4×200 free relay. On the girls side, Ginny Nussbaum of Long Island Aquatic Club (New York) will lead the team.