Alex Jerden’s Purdue Promotion Comes With a Big Raise as New Men’s Swimming Head Coach

New Purdue University head men’s swimming coach Alex Jerden received a 75% raise moving from the program’s assistant coach to head coach, offer letters from the university show.

Jerden was making $5,000 per month, or $60,000 per year, in his previous role as the program’s head coach. He was promoted earlier this summer to replace the retiring Dan Ross, and his base salary was raised to $8,570 per month, or $105,000 per year.

That salary is competitive with other single gender Power 5 head coaches that are at a similar level to the Purdue men performance wise. It’s also a savings off the $131,319.22 salary that Ross was making at the end of his tenure.

Jerden will also receive a vehicle stipend of $500 per month and has an opportunity for both academic and performance bonuses. Jerden can earn up to $57,225 in performance bonuses if the team were to win the Big Ten Championship and NCAA Championship in the same year (something that Purdue is currently a long way from).

Based on last year’s results, he would have earned a $3,150 bonus for the team’s 6th place finish at Big Tens and $2,625 for qualifying athletes to NCAAs, plus any earned academic bonuses.

Alex Jerden‘s Bonus Structure

Metric Standard % of Base Salary % Amount Notes GSR Meets or Exceeds National Average 6% of Base salary $6,300 Cumulative GPA Meets Expected Range 3% of Base Salary $3,150 Either Meets or Exceeds, not both Cumulative GPA Exceeds Expected Range 6% of Base Salary $6,300 Either Meets or Exceeds, not both Big Ten Championship Finish 1st 10% of Base Salary $10,500 Bonuses for Big Ten Championships are not cumulative 2nd 8% of Base Salary $8,400 3rd 6% of Base Salary $6,300 4th 3% of Base Salary $3,150 5th 3% of Base Salary $3,150 6th 3% of Base Salary $3,150 Big Ten Coach of the Year 5% of Base Salary $5,250 National Coach of the Year 10% of Base Salary $10,500 NCAA Championships Invite 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625 Bonuses for NCAA Championship Finish are Cumulative Top 32 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625 Top 25 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625 Top 12 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625 Top 6 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625 Top 25 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625 NCAA Championship 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625

Jerden does not have a contract and can be terminated with or without cause at any time, with no further obligation to pay unearned pay or bonuses. That also means that Jerden has no buyout clauses.