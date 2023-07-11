Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Jerden’s Purdue Promotion Comes With a Big Raise as New Men’s Swimming Head Coach

Comments: 1

New Purdue University head men’s swimming coach Alex Jerden received a 75% raise moving from the program’s assistant coach to head coach, offer letters from the university show.

Jerden was making $5,000 per month, or $60,000 per year, in his previous role as the program’s head coach. He was promoted earlier this summer to replace the retiring Dan Ross, and his base salary was raised to $8,570 per month, or $105,000 per year.

That salary is competitive with other single gender Power 5 head coaches that are at a similar level to the Purdue men performance wise. It’s also a savings off the $131,319.22 salary that Ross was making at the end of his tenure.

Jerden will also receive a vehicle stipend of $500 per month and has an opportunity for both academic and performance bonuses. Jerden can earn up to $57,225 in performance bonuses if the team were to win the Big Ten Championship and NCAA Championship in the same year (something that Purdue is currently a long way from).

Based on last year’s results, he would have earned a $3,150 bonus for the team’s 6th place finish at Big Tens and $2,625 for qualifying athletes to NCAAs, plus any earned academic bonuses.

Alex Jerden‘s Bonus Structure

Metric Standard % of Base Salary % Amount Notes
GSR Meets or Exceeds National Average 6% of Base salary $6,300
Cumulative GPA Meets Expected Range 3% of Base Salary $3,150
Either Meets or Exceeds, not both
Cumulative GPA Exceeds Expected Range 6% of Base Salary $6,300
Either Meets or Exceeds, not both
Big Ten Championship Finish 1st 10% of Base Salary $10,500
Bonuses for Big Ten Championships are not cumulative
2nd 8% of Base Salary $8,400
3rd 6% of Base Salary $6,300
4th 3% of Base Salary $3,150
5th 3% of Base Salary $3,150
6th 3% of Base Salary $3,150
Big Ten Coach of the Year
 5% of Base Salary $5,250
National Coach of the Year
 10% of Base Salary $10,500
NCAA Championships Invite 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625
Bonuses for NCAA Championship Finish are Cumulative
Top 32 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625
Top 25 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625
Top 12 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625
Top 6 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625
Top 25 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625
NCAA Championship 2.5% of Base Salary $2,625

Jerden does not have a contract and can be terminated with or without cause at any time, with no further obligation to pay unearned pay or bonuses. That also means that Jerden has no buyout clauses.

 

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
🅱️ob 🅱️owman
6 seconds ago

Remember this guy when he was a volunteer assistant at UT. Congrats Alex!

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!