Regan Smith on Mental Health: “I swim my fastest when I’m having fun”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
After winning 3 individual events in Indianapolis, Regan Smith was asked about her mental health and where she was at heading into this meet. Smith admitted that during the pandemic, her mentality toward swimming took a turn for the worse, and she feels like she’s finally gotten back to a good place in her head.
The backstroke star felt that it didn’t help that mental health in sport was stigmatized at that time, noting that if you spoke out about having a hard time mentally, you would be viewed as weak or washed up.
This young lady is so humble and so wonderful as one of the best in our sport today! Dealing at her level with mediocre years, she goes pro, desides to go train with one of the GREATEST SWIM COACHES of ALL TIME BOB BOWMAN, was SUCH a SMART MOVE for her career! I truly hope when they get to Japan she hits her taper, breaks the WR in the 1BK, 2BK and the 2F American Record! 2:01 2FL is a tough record to break! Who knows, maybe Regan will give it a go! God Bless you young lady!!!
Duh.