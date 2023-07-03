Regan Smith on Mental Health: “I swim my fastest when I’m having fun”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning 3 individual events in Indianapolis, Regan Smith was asked about her mental health and where she was at heading into this meet. Smith admitted that during the pandemic, her mentality toward swimming took a turn for the worse, and she feels like she’s finally gotten back to a good place in her head.

The backstroke star felt that it didn’t help that mental health in sport was stigmatized at that time, noting that if you spoke out about having a hard time mentally, you would be viewed as weak or washed up.