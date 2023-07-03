Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith on Mental Health: “I swim my fastest when I’m having fun”

Comments: 2

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning 3 individual events in Indianapolis, Regan Smith was asked about her mental health and where she was at heading into this meet. Smith admitted that during the pandemic, her mentality toward swimming took a turn for the worse, and she feels like she’s finally gotten back to a good place in her head.

The backstroke star felt that it didn’t help that mental health in sport was stigmatized at that time, noting that if you spoke out about having a hard time mentally, you would be viewed as weak or washed up.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Erik
4 minutes ago

This young lady is so humble and so wonderful as one of the best in our sport today! Dealing at her level with mediocre years, she goes pro, desides to go train with one of the GREATEST SWIM COACHES of ALL TIME BOB BOWMAN, was SUCH a SMART MOVE for her career! I truly hope when they get to Japan she hits her taper, breaks the WR in the 1BK, 2BK and the 2F American Record! 2:01 2FL is a tough record to break! Who knows, maybe Regan will give it a go! God Bless you young lady!!!

Last edited 45 seconds ago by Erik
0
0
Reply
Jackson
16 minutes ago

Duh.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!