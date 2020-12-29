Daily Swim Coach Workout #321

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
Warm Up
4×150 Fins @2:15 : evens 50 Fly Kick SL, 100 IM, odds 100 Free Kick SL, 50 IM
2×50 @1:35: evens 25 S 1st. 25 choice lo, odds 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo
1:00 Rest
Set 1
8×50 Free @1:10 : 4x Drill, 2x RP4, 2x RP2
300 IM AEC1 @5:45: 25 Kick Drill swim
6×50 Free @1:10 : 4x Drill, 2x RP4
100 Free @2:00 RP4
300 IM AEC1 @5:45 : 50 Drill, 25 Swim
4×50 Free: 2x Drill, 2x RP4
2×100 Free RP4 @2:00
Rest 1:00
Set 2
3x [no free]
3×50 IM @1:00 : 25 ANP, 25 AEC2
2×100 Snorkel Fly Kick (no Board) @2:10
Coach Notes
Coach Notes
SL: Kicking on side
1st: Mainstroke
2nd: second Stroke
Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI
