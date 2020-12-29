Daily Swim Coach Workout #321

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

4×150 Fins @2:15 : evens 50 Fly Kick SL, 100 IM, odds 100 Free Kick SL, 50 IM

2×50 @1:35: evens 25 S 1st. 25 choice lo, odds 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo

1:00 Rest

Set 1

8×50 Free @1:10 : 4x Drill, 2x RP4, 2x RP2

300 IM AEC1 @5:45: 25 Kick Drill swim

6×50 Free @1:10 : 4x Drill, 2x RP4

100 Free @2:00 RP4

300 IM AEC1 @5:45 : 50 Drill, 25 Swim

4×50 Free: 2x Drill, 2x RP4

2×100 Free RP4 @2:00

Rest 1:00

Set 2

3x [no free]

3×50 IM @1:00 : 25 ANP, 25 AEC2

2×100 Snorkel Fly Kick (no Board) @2:10

