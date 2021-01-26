See The New 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials Qualifying Standards

USA Swimming on Tuesday announced a new set of qualifying standards for the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

As explained in full here, the meet will be split into two events, with a “Wave I” consisting of lower-ranked qualifiers and a “Wave II” consisting of the top 50-60 qualifiers in each event.

The Wave II Cuts are set based on the 41st qualifier for the Olympic Trials as it stands today. Anybody who has already hit a Wave II cut, or who hits a Wave II Cut going forward, will be able to swim at the Wave II event. In other words, there is a time cut for the Wave II meet, not a hard placement cut.

The top 2 finishers from the Wave I meet will advance to the Wave II meet.

Swimmers who have at least one Wave II cut can swim “Bonus” races in any event where they have a Wave I cut.

All meets will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021

Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021

Qualifying Period for Wave I: November 28, 2018 – May 30, 2021

Qualifying Period for Wave II: November 28, 2018 – May 30, 2021

2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials Time Standards

MEN WOMEN Wave II Cut Original Cut Time (Wave I Cut) Event Original Cut Time (Wave I Cut) Wave II Cut 22.71 23.19 50 Free 25.99 25.65 49.74 50.49 100 Free 56.29 55.56 1:49.65 1:50.79 200 Free 2:01.69 2:00.24 3:54.21 3:57.29 400 Free 4:16.89 4:13.28 8:08.95 8:12.99 800 Free 8:48.09 8:44.01 15:35.76 15:44.89 1500 Free 16:49.19 16:44.60 55.51 56.59 100 Back 1:02.69 1:01.49 2:00.81 2:02.99 200 Back 2:14.69 2:12.94 1:01.97 1:03.29 100 Breast 1:10.99 1:09.55 2:15.28 2:17.89 200 Breast 2:33.29 2:30.49 53.37 54.19 100 Fly 1:00.69 59.59 1:59.63 2:01.19 200 Fly 2:14.59 2:12.56 2:03.02 2:04.09 200 IM 2:17.39 2:15.26 4:23.24 4:25.99 400 IM 4:51.79 4:47.72

Wave I Event Schedule

Prelims begin each morning at 10 a.m. CDT, while finals begin at 7 p.m. CDT.

Women’s Event # Event Order Men’s Event # Friday, June 4 1 100m Freestyle 2 3 100m Backstroke 4 5 200m Butterfly 6 7 800m Freestyle* 8 Saturday, June 5 9 200m Freestyle 10 11 100m Breaststroke 12 13 400m Individual Medley 14 Sunday, June 6 15 400m Freestyle 16 17 100m Butterfly 18 19 200m Backstroke 20 Monday, June 7 21 200m Individual Medley 22 23 50m Freestyle 24 25 200m Breaststroke 26 27 1500m Freestyle* 28

* The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be conducted as timed finals, with the fastest seeded heat in each of these events swimming in the Finals sessions. All other heats of the 800m and 1500m freestyle events will swim fastest to slowest, alternating women and men following the conclusion of that morning’s preliminary session.

Wave II Event Schedule