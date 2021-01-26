Daily Swim Coach Workout #341

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

4 x 125 @ 2:15 (50 kick, 25 scull, 25 Tarzan, 25 sprint)

4 x 75 @ 1:20 (25 stroke sprint, 25 underwater, 25 stroke sprint)

4 x 50 @ 1:10 (25 feet first recliner scull, 25 head first leg out scull)15 minutes dry land

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 25 @ :40 Pencil line vertical kick. Hang in pencil, arms in the saddle, for 5 sec then kick for 25 sec with 10 secs recovery. [The key is to have the body and legs in line, tight core muscles for alignment, full leg kick, ballerina toes] drill

12 x 50 @ 1:00 Dolphin kick on back with arms extended forearms only out with water bottle or fins in hands [works the core muscles a little more] drill

8 x 25 @ :40 Back flutter kick, from 1M, arms at side, with cup on head drill

8 x 25 @ :40 Back flutter kick, from 1M, arms at side, with cup on head and shoulder rotation/body roll drill

8 x 25 @ :40 Backstroke from 1M with cup of water on head drill

6 x 150 @ 2:00 Back emphasis on head still and good body rotation

8 x 50 @ 1:00 SP3 back stroke (remember what you have learned)

4 x 50 recovery @ 1:00