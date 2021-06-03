How To Watch, All The Links You Need For Wave I Of The 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Wave I of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials gets underway on Friday from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, with the top two finishers in each event advancing to the Wave II meet the following week.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Prelims 10 AM (Central)

Finals 7 PM (Central)

WOMEN’S EVENT # EVENT ORDER MEN’S EVENT # Friday, June 4 1 100m Freestyle 2 3 100m Backstroke 4 5 200m Butterfly 6 7 800m Freestyle* 8 Saturday, June 5 9 200m Freestyle 10 11 100m Breaststroke 12 13 400m Individual Medley 14 Sunday, June 6 15 400m Freestyle 16 17 100m Butterfly 18 19 200m Backstroke 20 Monday, June 7 21 200m Individual Medley 22 23 50m Freestyle 24 25 200m Breaststroke 26 27 1500m Freestyle* 28

* The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be conducted as timed finals, with the fastest seeded heat in each of these events swimming in the Finals sessions.

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

The Wave I psych sheets dropped on Tuesday, with fields ranging from seven women in the 1500 free up to 96 male entrants in the 50 free.

You can see the full Wave I Olympic Trials psych sheets here.

Live results will be posted on Omega Timing, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH

All four preliminary sessions will be live streamed on USA Swimming’s website here, while finals will be broadcast and streamed live on the Olympic Channel.

All prelims session will be at 10 am and finals at 7 pm Central Time.

Check out the full finals broadcast schedule below:

Date Coverage Network Time Fri., June 4 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 100m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, 800m Freestyle Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Sat., June 5 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Sun., June 6 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 200m Backstroke Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Mon., June 7 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 1,500m Freestyle Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET

For a full broadcast schedule for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, including Wave II swimming and other sports, click here.

Meet Preview

We’ve taken a look solely at the Wave I meet and previewed some of the races and storylines to watch for, which you can find here.

Additionally, you can find all of SwimSwam’s Olympic Trials event previews here. While each preview is primarily geared towards the Wave II meet, each race has a Wave II “standout” featured, someone who has been on the rise lately and is expected to make a push to advance to Wave II.