Tristan DeWitt on Subpar College Season: “I really am done losing”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

  • World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)
  • American Record: Ryan Lochte – 1:54.00 (2011)
  • US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.56 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Hubert Kos (HUN) – 1:56.99 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:54.66
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 1:55.91
  • Wave I Cut: 2:04.09
  • Wave II Cut: 2:03.02

Podium:

  1. Tristan DeWitt (ISC) – 2:02.03
  2. Spencer Arnou-Rhees (NAAC) – 2:02.43
  3. Kyle Maas (MLA) – 2:03.03

Tristan DeWitt was in control of this race for the majority of its duration, only losing the lead on the backstroke lap. During his interview, DeWitt expressed how he’s fed off the energy of this meet, and how much he’s enjoying being back in a competitive atmosphere. With the swim, DeWitt shed 2 seconds off his personal best. He led the field with a quick 34.7 breast split.

nOrTHweSTern
30 minutes ago

Michael Andrew: “aM i A jOkE tO yOu??”
kudos to the guy though, time drops like that are worth celebrating

