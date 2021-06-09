Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate McCarville on Win #2: “You definitely still get that adrenaline rush”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)
  • American Record: Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009)
  • US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 2:08.32 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:09.64 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.58
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 2:09.54
  • Wave I Cut: 2:17.39
  • Wave II Cut: 2:15.26

Podium:

  1. Kate McCarville (SPA) – 2:15.09
  2. Ella Bathurst (TEAM) – 2:15.64
  3. Malia Rausch (ASC) – 2:16.42

In the first and only 9-person A final of the meet, SPA’s Kate McCarville battled home on freestyle to overtake Ella Bathurst, roaring to a new lifetime best and her 2nd Wave II advancement. McCarville touched behind Ella Bathurst at the 150 mark, but a stellar 31.36 on the final 50 led McCarville to burst into the lead as she approached the finish.

0
