Kate McCarville on Win #2: “You definitely still get that adrenaline rush”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)
- American Record: Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009)
- US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 2:08.32 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:09.64 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.58
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 2:09.54
- Wave I Cut: 2:17.39
- Wave II Cut: 2:15.26
Podium:
- Kate McCarville (SPA) – 2:15.09
- Ella Bathurst (TEAM) – 2:15.64
- Malia Rausch (ASC) – 2:16.42
In the first and only 9-person A final of the meet, SPA’s Kate McCarville battled home on freestyle to overtake Ella Bathurst, roaring to a new lifetime best and her 2nd Wave II advancement. McCarville touched behind Ella Bathurst at the 150 mark, but a stellar 31.36 on the final 50 led McCarville to burst into the lead as she approached the finish.