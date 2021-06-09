Daily Swim Coach Workout #453

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

600 100 free/100 back or breast

3 x

50 kick G1/G3 by 25 1:00, 1:10

50 kick G4/G0 by 25 1:00, 1:10

Main

4 x 100 Swim Free Des 1-4 1:20, 1:30, 1:40

400 Pull Free- G0 BC 3, HD swimming 5:30, 6:00, 6:30

4 x 100 Swim FreeDes 1-4 1:30, 1:40, 1:50

400 Pull Free- G0 BC 3, HD swimming 5:30, 6:00, 6:30

4 x 100 Swim FreeDes 1-4 1:40, 1:50, 2:00

200 loosen down – choice