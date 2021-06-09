Christian Hanselmann Hired to Lead Southeastern Swim Club (IN)

A former assistant coach at Tennesee, Christian Hanselmann will make the move from coaching with the Carmel Swim Club to taking over the Southeastern Swim Club in Fishers, Indiana. He will also serve as the head coach for the Hamilton Southeastern High School team.

“I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity to lead Southeastern Swim Club. The passion that I felt from the Board of Directors and the staff at HSE confirmed how special of a team this is. I cannot wait to start meeting and working with all of you!”

Hamilton Southeastern’s athletic director Greg Habegger had to say of Hanselmann’s hiring:

“We are excited to add Coach Hanselmann to our Royal coaching family. He brings energy and a commitment to excellence to a program already steeped in tradition. He also brings unique experience to this position. He has trained in our pool as an athlete, coached with our club, competed and coached at the university level, and trained and mentored elite high school athletes. Coach Hanselmann is an outstanding communicator and brings a quiet confidence to everything he does. We look forward to watching him build relationships with our athletes, parents, staff, and community.”

In his short coaching career, Hanselmann has spent time coaching at some of the top colleges and clubs in the country. After swimming at Brigham Young University, he served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee. After a year-long stint with Eastern Michigan, he returned to Tennessee as an assistant coach in 2017. In 2019 he left collegiate coaching when he was hired to work at Carmel Swim Club, a team located just 10 miles from where he now coaches in Fishers, Indiana.

Hanselmann will be taking over a club and high school program that has been led by Andy Pedersen for the past 29 years. Under Pedersen’s tutelage, the team has produced swimmers such as Keegan Streett, who is set to be a part of Georgia’s freshman class of 2021, and Kennedy Fisher, who will join the University of Arizona in the fall of 2022. Since 2010, nearly 50 swimmers have gone on to swim collegiately at the Division 1 level.