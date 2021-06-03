How Fast Will Olivia Smoliga Swim at U.S. Olympic Trials?

Olympic and World Champion Olivia Smoliga dropped a surprise best time in the 200m free, clocking 1:57 flat at the Atlanta Classic. That time puts Smoliga in the hunt to make the Olympic 4×200 free relay, but it conflicts with her schedule at the U.S. Olympic Trials. 100m back is her top priority, and she’s a little cagey about whether or not she’ll swim 200 free in Omaha.
Olivia knows what it takes to perform at Olympic Trials, and she appears to be brimming with confidence after the Atlanta Classic. I think Smoliga’s third trip to Olympic Trials is successful. I see a 58 flat 100m back to make the U.S. Olympic Team. For the 200m free, I see a prelims swim only, a 1:56 mid, enough to put her name in the hat for the 4×200 free Olympic relay.
But who cares what I think? It’s all about what you think. Bring me your best expert swimming analysis.
It feels like she has as good of a chance to make the team in the 4×200 as she does the 100 back, but she kinda has to swim the 100 back having gone a best time this season, right? But, I think she makes it in the 4×100 regardless, even if that means foregoing the 200 back.
I think a lot of us are just rooting for her to get on the team. She seems like the glue that holds a team together.
57.9, 1:55
If she is so good being at the age of almost 27 then what has she been doing during prime years of her swimming career?
If you watched the video she explained how important mindset was and learning gratitude, surrounding yourself with like minded people, etc. She’s only been pro 4-ish years after four years in college. Its learning to be dialed in. Swimmers and coaches evolve. A lot of swimming is learning how to control your headspace. It sounds as though she is in a great place.
Well, given that she has done PB less than a month ago, one might even say that she’s in her prime right now.
57.9 back second
1:56.3 prelims 200 free
53.5 100 free for a relay spot
Was wondering where the 100 free chatter was.