How Fast Will Olivia Smoliga Swim at U.S. Olympic Trials?

Olympic and World Champion Olivia Smoliga dropped a surprise best time in the 200m free, clocking 1:57 flat at the Atlanta Classic. That time puts Smoliga in the hunt to make the Olympic 4×200 free relay, but it conflicts with her schedule at the U.S. Olympic Trials. 100m back is her top priority, and she’s a little cagey about whether or not she’ll swim 200 free in Omaha.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Olivia Smolgia PREDICTIONS

Olivia knows what it takes to perform at Olympic Trials, and she appears to be brimming with confidence after the Atlanta Classic. I think Smoliga’s third trip to Olympic Trials is successful. I see a 58 flat 100m back to make the U.S. Olympic Team. For the 200m free, I see a prelims swim only, a 1:56 mid, enough to put her name in the hat for the 4×200 free Olympic relay.

