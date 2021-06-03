By The Numbers: 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Qualifiers

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

With Wave I of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials kicking off on Friday, the eve of the opening day seems like an appropriate time to take a statistical look at both Trials meets.

Below we’ll take a look at the number of qualifiers per event, swimmers with the most Trials cuts, the most lopsided and closest events (on paper), and much more.

Number of Qualifiers

A total of 1,543 swimmers have achieved at least one Wave I Trials standard inside the qualifying period, which began in November of 2018, with 651 Wave II qualifiers and 892 with only Wave I. It’s important to remember that several qualified swimmers are no longer swimming, so these numbers don’t necessarily reflect the number of competitors that will be at each meet.

Check out a visual look at the number of qualifiers by age below:

Including both waves, the men’s 50 free has the most qualifiers with 205, followed by the men’s 100 back (169) and 100 breast (165). The splash n’ dash is also the most populated event in terms of qualifiers for the women with 163.

On the flip side of things, the 1500 free has the lowest number of qualifiers for both genders, with 71 for the men and 60 for the women. The women’s 1500 is notably a new Olympic this event this year, as is the men’s 800 free, which has the gender’s third-lowest qualifier count with 81.

Olympic Trials Qualifiers, Both Waves

Male Qualifiers Event Female Qualifiers 205 50 free 163 134 100 free 120 94 200 free 105 110 400 free 104 81 800 free 70 71 1500 free 60 169 100 back 153 112 200 back 98 165 100 breast 136 111 200 breast 103 136 100 fly 131 92 200 fly 109 106 200 IM 131 80 400 IM 93

Looking exclusively at Wave II, the women’s 50 free has the most qualifiers at 54, followed by the men’s 50 free and women’s 100 back with 52.

The men’s 400 IM brings up the rear with 43 qualifiers.

Olympic Trials Qualifiers, Wave II Only

Male Qualifiers Event Female Qualifiers 52 50 free 54 46 100 free 51 50 200 free 49 45 400 free 47 50 800 free 47 44 1500 free 45 50 100 back 52 44 200 back 47 50 100 breast 50 45 200 breast 45 47 100 fly 49 49 200 fly 46 50 200 IM 46 43 400 IM 49

Number of Cuts

Hali Flickinger, the favorite in the women’s 200 butterfly, proves to be the most versatile top tier swimmer of the bunch with nine Wave II Trials cuts, followed by Madisyn Cox, Regan Smith and Michael Andrew with eight.

Flickinger has achieved the standard in the women’s 200/400/800 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Most Cuts, Wave II

Including both waves, the swimmer with the most Trials cuts is 16-year-old Bella Sims, who swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada, with 11 cuts. Four of those cuts are also under the Wave II standard, so Sims will be swimming next week in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 free events.

Most Cuts, Overall

Rank Swimmer Cuts (Both Waves) 1 Bella Sims 11 T-2 Hali Flickinger 9 T-2 Alex Walsh 9 T-2 Justina Kozan 9 T-2 Chase Kalisz 9 T-6 Madisyn Cox 8 T-6 Regan Smith 8 T-6 Kieran Smith 8 T-6 Melanie Margalis 8 T-6 Jay Litherland 8 T-6 Andrew Seliskar 8 T-6 Andrew Abruzzo 8

Number of Top Seeds

No surprise here – Katie Ledecky leads the charge with the top seed in four events: women’s 200, 400, 800 and 1500 free.

Caeleb Dressel owns three, all the events in which he is the reigning world champion (men’s 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly), and four more swimmers own two.

Swimmer #1 Seeds Katie Ledecky 4 Caeleb Dressel 3 Ryan Murphy 2 Simone Manuel 2 Bobby Finke 2 Regan Smith 2

CLOSE & NOT-SO-CLOSE RACES

Going off of percentages, the men’s 50 free is the most lopsided event on the Wave II program, with Dressel’s 21.04 entry 2.76% better than #2 Michael Andrew (21.62).

Ledecky’s 1500 free, Regan Smith‘s 200 back and Dressel’s 100 fly are next three highest.

Largest gaps from 1st seed to 2nd seed:

2.76% – Caeleb Dressel (21.04) over Michael Andrew (21.62) in M 50 Free

(21.04) over (21.62) in M 50 Free 2.66% – Katie Ledecky (15:29.51) over Ashley Twithell (15:54.19) in W 1500 Free

(15:29.51) over Ashley Twithell (15:54.19) in W 1500 Free 2.52% – Regan Smith (2:03.35) over Kathleen Baker (2:06.46) in W 200 Back

(2:03.35) over Kathleen Baker (2:06.46) in W 200 Back 2.38% – Dressel (49.50) over Maxime Rooney (50.68) in M 100 Fly

The four closest races are all 200s, led by the men’s 200 IM where Chase Kalisz‘s .05 lead on Andrew works out to just 0.04%.

Smallest gaps from 1st seed to 2nd seed

0.04% – Chase Kalisz (1:56.78) over Michael Andrew (1:56.83) in M 200 IM

(1:56.78) over (1:56.83) in M 200 IM 0.12% – Will Licon (2:07.62) over Andrew Wilson (2:07.77) in M 200 Breast

0.19% – Madisyn Cox (2:08.51) over Kathleen Baker (2:08.75) in W 200 IM

(2:08.51) over Kathleen Baker (2:08.75) in W 200 IM 0.20% – Andrew Seliskar (1:45.71) over Townley Haas (1:45.92) in M 200 Free

Qualifiers Per LSC

Looking at the qualifiers per USA Swimming LSC (Local Swimming Committees & Zones), North Carolina (NC) has the most qualified swims overall with 249, followed closely by Pacific Swimming (PC) with 243.

PC leads Wave II with 129.

LSC Qualified Swims, Overall

North Carolina, 249 Pacific Swimming, 243 Southern California Swimming, 210 Southeastern Swimming, 203 Georgia Swimming, 177

LSC Qualified Swims, Wave II