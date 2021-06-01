Psych Sheets Drop For Wave I of 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

USA Swimming has released psych sheets for Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, which begin this Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Olympic selection meet was split to allow for smaller athlete fields amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Wave I will feature athletes who made the original Olympic Trials qualifying times, with the winner of each event moving on to the Wave II meet the following week. Athletes who hit a new set of tougher qualifying times are locked into the Wave II meet already.

In Wave II, the overall results will select the Olympic team, with the top 2 in each event likely making the Olympic roster, along with the top 6 in the 100/200 freestyles.

A few notes on the Wave I psych sheets themselves: