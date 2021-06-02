Daily Swim Coach Workout #447

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free/Back

4x

25 Push/Glide Drill @ :30

50 Delayed DK @ :45

75 Swim [4-6 UWDK/5 Strokes to Half] @ 1:05

Kick

4x

100 Kick w/Board @ 1:40

75 Hand Lead Kick/Balance Kick @ 1:20

50 [4 Point] Drill @ :50

25 DPS @ :30



Pre-Set

2x

100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:30

100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:25

100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:20

125 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer Fast @ 2:00

75 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer All Out @ 1:30



Main Set

1x

125 Dive All Out @ 1:40

3×225 Free #1 @ 3:00, #2 @ 2:50, #3 @ 2:40

100 Push All Out @ 2:50

1x

125 Dive All Out @ 1:40

3×225 Free #1 @ 2:40, #2 @ 2:50, #3 @ 3:00

100 Push All Out @ 2:50

