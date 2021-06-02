Daily Swim Coach Workout #447

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
200 Free/Back
4x
25 Push/Glide Drill @ :30
50 Delayed DK @ :45
75 Swim [4-6 UWDK/5 Strokes to Half] @ 1:05
Kick
4x
100 Kick w/Board @ 1:40
75 Hand Lead Kick/Balance Kick @ 1:20
50 [4 Point] Drill @ :50
25 DPS @ :30
Pre-Set
2x
100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:30
100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:25
100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:20
125 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer Fast @ 2:00
75 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer All Out @ 1:30
Main Set
1x
125 Dive All Out @ 1:40
3×225 Free #1 @ 3:00, #2 @ 2:50, #3 @ 2:40
100 Push All Out @ 2:50
1x
125 Dive All Out @ 1:40
3×225 Free #1 @ 2:40, #2 @ 2:50, #3 @ 3:00
100 Push All Out @ 2:50
Coach Notes
Tempo Trainer set to 1.0 (seconds per hand hit) to work on more DPS and a hip/kick driven stroke
Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics
