Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #447

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  10 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up
    200 Free/Back
    4x
        25 Push/Glide Drill @ :30
        50 Delayed DK @ :45
        75 Swim [4-6 UWDK/5 Strokes to Half] @ 1:05

Kick
    4x
        100 Kick w/Board @ 1:40
        75 Hand Lead Kick/Balance Kick @ 1:20
        50 [4 Point] Drill @ :50
        25 DPS @ :30
        
Pre-Set
    2x
        100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:30
        100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:25
        100 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer @ 1:20
        125 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer Fast @ 2:00
        75 Free Swim w/Paddles, Snorkel, Tempo Trainer All Out @ 1:30
        
Main Set
    1x
        125 Dive All Out @ 1:40
        3×225 Free #1 @ 3:00, #2 @ 2:50, #3 @ 2:40
        100 Push All Out @ 2:50
    1x
        125 Dive All Out @ 1:40
        3×225 Free #1 @ 2:40, #2 @ 2:50, #3 @ 3:00
        100 Push All Out @ 2:50
        

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Tempo Trainer set to 1.0 (seconds per hand hit) to work on more DPS and a hip/kick driven stroke


Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!