Daily Swim Coach Workout #446

Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
200 Free/Back
2x
2×25 DK on Side/DK on Back @ :30
2×50 DDK @ :45
2×75 Swim w/4-6 UWDK @ 1:05
Kick (w/Zoomers)
6x
2×25 Dolphin Kick on Side @ :30
50 Swim @ :40
25 UW Max @ :30
25 AO UWDK @ :50
4×50 odds – UW Max/Swim, Evens – Swim/UW Max @ :50
100 Swim All Out w/Awesome UW’s @ 4:00
Skill
4×25 Fly Pulse Drill Hands at Side @ :35
4×25 Fly Puse Drill Hands Up w/Buoy @ :35
4×25 Fly Single Arm Drill @ :35
2x
4×25 [3/3/3] Drill @ :35
50 Swim @ 1:00
Main Set
8x
25 Fly @ :20
25 Free @ :30
4x
50 Fly @ :40
25 Free @ :30
2x
100 Fly @ 1:20
25 Free @ :30
1x
200 Fly Dive All Out
Coach Notes
200 Fly work – most swimmers had never done it before and all were going to do it at a meet that weekend
Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics
