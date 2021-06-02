Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #446

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  10 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm Up
    200 Free/Back
    2x
        2×25 DK on Side/DK on Back @ :30
        2×50 DDK @ :45
        2×75 Swim w/4-6 UWDK @ 1:05
        
Kick (w/Zoomers)
    6x
        2×25 Dolphin Kick on Side @ :30
        50 Swim @ :40
        25 UW Max @ :30
        25 AO UWDK @ :50
    4×50 odds – UW Max/Swim, Evens – Swim/UW Max @ :50
    100 Swim All Out w/Awesome UW’s @ 4:00
    
Skill
    4×25 Fly Pulse Drill Hands at Side @ :35
    4×25 Fly Puse Drill Hands Up w/Buoy @ :35
    4×25 Fly Single Arm Drill @ :35
    2x
        4×25 [3/3/3] Drill @ :35
        50 Swim @ 1:00
        
Main Set
    8x
        25 Fly @ :20
        25 Free @ :30
    4x
        50 Fly @ :40
        25 Free @ :30
    2x
        100 Fly @ 1:20
        25 Free @ :30
    1x
        200 Fly Dive All Out
    
    
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

200 Fly work – most swimmers had never done it before and all were going to do it at a meet that weekend


Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics

