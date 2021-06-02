Daily Swim Coach Workout #446

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free/Back

2x

2×25 DK on Side/DK on Back @ :30

2×50 DDK @ :45

2×75 Swim w/4-6 UWDK @ 1:05



Kick (w/Zoomers)

6x

2×25 Dolphin Kick on Side @ :30

50 Swim @ :40

25 UW Max @ :30

25 AO UWDK @ :50

4×50 odds – UW Max/Swim, Evens – Swim/UW Max @ :50

100 Swim All Out w/Awesome UW’s @ 4:00



Skill

4×25 Fly Pulse Drill Hands at Side @ :35

4×25 Fly Puse Drill Hands Up w/Buoy @ :35

4×25 Fly Single Arm Drill @ :35

2x

4×25 [3/3/3] Drill @ :35

50 Swim @ 1:00



Main Set

8x

25 Fly @ :20

25 Free @ :30

4x

50 Fly @ :40

25 Free @ :30

2x

100 Fly @ 1:20

25 Free @ :30

1x

200 Fly Dive All Out





