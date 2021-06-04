ISL Releases List of 940 Athletes Registered for 2021 Draft

The International Swimming League has released an almost-final list of athletes who have registered to participate in the newly-devised draft ahead of the 2021 season.
In total, there are 940 names on the list, with only 360 spots on 10 teams available for Season 3 of the league.
The list comes with a few caveats that keep it from being complete. One is a “surprise swimmer that has registered but does not appear on the list,” which the league says will be announced in the coming days. Given the nature of that callout, along with the league’s past, it seems like that name will be a pretty substantial addition.
While that leaves open a pretty broad range of possibilities, the two biggest eligible athletes who aren’t on the list are Americans Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, both of whom have multiple Olympic gold medals. Manuel has not yet competed in the ISL, while Ledecky raced in one meet in season 1 but did not return to the DC Trident for season 2.
If the ISL holds to its firm May 31 deadline to register for the draft, that means that at best, one of them is the “surprise swimmer” and the other is not competing.
The other note mentions that “There are a few other swimmers, under 18 y.o., who have registered and are not listed, as we are in the process of clarifying the league participation procedures with their legal guardians.”
While the ISL draft rules say that athletes must be 18 to register for the draft, in the weeks since those rules were released, SwimSwam has learned that this is not a hard-and-fast rule, but that there will be certain extra rules in place for junior athletes, including requiring a guardian to attend with them and for their legal guardians to sign special waivers.
There are a few junior swimmers on the list, including Benedetta Pilato of Italy and Jacob Whittle of the UK, who raced last season and are listed this season. That leaves some unknown as to who else might be participating.
The list includes all of the major players from last season, though the final draft list may not be entirely reflective of who is planning to participate in the 2021 season. SwimSwam has spoken with at least 3 athletes who have said that, while they are on the list, they do not plan to participate in Season 3 of the ISL – though that was on condition of their names not being shared. Others have expressed uncertainty of their desire to participate after the grueling Olympic period, but have said they entered to give themselves more time.
Some of these names will become more clear when the draft begins in late June and teams don’t save swimmers that they otherwise would have.
There are two other substantial names missing from the list that we could identify. One is the former Aqua Centurions captain and masthead Federica Pellegrini. She participated in each of the first two seasons of the ISL as a star for the Italian team, but her absence here aligns with her continued hints at reitrement after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was the 2004 Olympic silver medalist and 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the 200 free, the current World Record holder in the same event, and also the two-time defending World Champion.
Also absent is Spanish swimmer Mireia Belmonte, who has battled health issues for years. The 30-year old has been registered for each of the first two seasons of the ISL, including last season for Iron, but hasn’t actually raced. There is widespread speculation that she will retire after Tokyo, though she hasn’t made any announcement one way or the other.
One more surprising absence is Kaylee McKeown, who is one of a handful of Australians who would be expected to compete but who aren’t on the list. The 19-year old is one of the hottest global names in swimming. Like most Australians, she didn’t compete last season under pressure from the federation and Australian government, but in season 1 she raced for the last-place Aqua Centurions.
Among other absent Australians are also Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton. Winnington raced for the London Roar in season 1, where he ranked 73rd in the league in MVP scoring and was one of the breakout stars of the season.
There are a few notable presences on the list as well, including Ryan Hoffer, who finished his senior season at Cal in the fall. The NCAA, which governs collegiate sports in the U.S., issued a special waiver for those athletes who participated in the 2020-2021 COVID-impacted season to extend their eligibility by one year from four to five seasons.
While participation in the ISL disqualifies athletes from the NCAA, the ISL has extended the period for NCAA athletes to decide what they’re going to do. That period was moved from the original June 1 deadline to June 22, which is before any of last season’s NCAA athletes would be selected in the draft. The ISL is referring to this as a “cooling off” period.
If he does compete, Hoffer is likely to be one of the first few athletes chosen in the “open” draft period, given his versatility and incredible underwater abilities – which play well in the short course pool of the ISL.
Others who fall into that category, but who haven’t publicly declared their intent for next season, include his college teammate Trenton Julian.
Other things we noticed on the list:
- Jacob Pebley, who tonight announced that he wouldn’t compete at this summer’s Olympic Trials, is registered with the ISL.
- Camden Murphy of Georgia, who told SwimSwam he was still thinking about his 5th year of NCAA eligibility, has entered the pool.
- In total, 73 countries are represented in the draft pool. The United States is most of those athletes with 102, followed by Great Britain (86), Russia (74), and a tie between Australia and Italy (68).
- Japanese star Kosuke Hagino, who made his ISL debut last season for the Tokyo Frog Kings, is not on the list. He ranked 47th in the regular season in MVP scoring last season.
- Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys, who tied for 59th in regular season MVP scoring for Energy Standard, isn’t on the list.
- 2016 Olympic gold medalist Pernille Blume isn’t entered. She was relegated to mostly relay duties in season 2 with Energy Standard after swimming for the New York Breakers in season 1.
- Reona Aoki raced for the Tokyo Frog Kings last season, where she scored 62.50 MVP points. That ranked her 100th among the regular season participants.
- Other names not participating include Erika Fairweather, Bruno Fratus, Jeremy Desplanches,Rikako Ikee, Anton Chupkov, and Charlotte Bonnet. Among them, only Fratus competed last season.
Draft process in brief
- On June 21, teams will announce the first 5 athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters.
- On June 28, teams will announce up to 10 additional athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters. After that, there will be a public vote for a 16th athlete that each team will retain from their 2021 rosters.
- On June 29, teams will draft the remainder of their rosters, with the lowest finishing teams from last year’s season getting advantageous draft positions.
- Click here to read a more detailed description of the draft.
Registered athletes by country:
|Country
|Athletes
|1
|United States of America
|102
|2
|Great Britain
|86
|3
|Russia
|74
|4
|Australia
|68
|4
|Italy
|68
|6
|Brazil
|53
|6
|Japan
|53
|8
|Germany
|37
|9
|Canada
|26
|9
|France
|26
|9
|Netherlands
|26
|12
|Poland
|25
|13
|Hungary
|21
|14
|Sweden
|15
|15
|Denmark
|14
|16
|Finland
|13
|16
|New Zealand
|13
|18
|Ireland
|12
|19
|Austria
|11
|19
|Belarus
|11
|21
|Belgium
|10
|21
|Mexico
|10
|21
|Ukraine
|10
|24
|Portugal
|9
|24
|South Africa
|9
|26
|Czech Republic
|8
|26
|Spain
|8
|26
|Turkey
|8
|29
|Greece
|7
|29
|Israel
|7
|29
|Norway
|7
|32
|Argentina
|6
|32
|Lithuania
|6
|34
|Egypt
|5
|34
|Serbia
|5
|36
|Colombia
|4
|36
|Kazakhstan
|4
|36
|Luxembourg
|4
|36
|Slovakia
|4
|36
|Switzerland
|4
|36
|Venezuela
|4
|42
|Estonia
|3
|42
|Romania
|3
|42
|Singapore
|3
|42
|Slovenia
|3
|46
|Bahamas
|2
|46
|Bulgaria
|2
|46
|El Salvador
|2
|46
|Hong Kong
|2
|46
|India
|2
|46
|Latvia
|2
|46
|Paraguay
|2
|53
|Algeria
|1
|53
|Aruba
|1
|53
|Barbados
|1
|53
|Chile
|1
|53
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|53
|Croatia
|1
|53
|Ecuador
|1
|53
|Guatemala
|1
|53
|Honduras
|1
|53
|Iceland
|1
|53
|Jamaica
|1
|53
|Jordan
|1
|53
|Liechtenstein
|1
|53
|Macau
|1
|53
|Malaysia
|1
|53
|Panama
|1
|53
|Peru
|1
|53
|Philippines
|1
|53
|Suriname
|1
|53
|Thailand
|1
|53
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
Full list of registered athletes:
|Swimmer
|Country
|Oussama Sahnoune
|Algeria
|Federico Grabich
|Argentina
|Florencia Perotti
|Argentina
|Gabriel Morelli
|Argentina
|Julia Sebastian
|Argentina
|
Macarena Ailen Ceballos
|Argentina
|Santiago Grassi
|Argentina
|Mikel Schreuders
|Aruba
|Abbey Harkin
|Australia
|Alex Graham
|Australia
|Alexander Grant
|Australia
|Bethan Mounfield
|Australia
|Bowen Gough
|Australia
|Bradley Woodward
|Australia
|Brendon Smith
|Australia
|Brianna Throssell
|Australia
|Brittany Castelluzzo
|Australia
|Bronte Campbell
|Australia
|Bronte Job
|Australia
|Cameron Tysoe
|Australia
|Cate Campbell
|Australia
|Chelsea Hodges
|Australia
|Clyde Lewis
|Australia
|Dahlas Rogers
|Australia
|Daniel Cave
|Australia
|Eliza King
|Australia
|Elliot Rogerson
|Australia
|Ellysia Oldsen
|Australia
|Emily Seebohm
|Australia
|Emma Mckeon
|Australia
|Ethan Banks
|Australia
|Gabriella Peiniger
|Australia
|Gemma Cooney
|Australia
|Georgia Bohl
|Australia
|Holly Barratt
|Australia
|James Mckechnie
|Australia
|Jenna Strauch
|Australia
|Jessica Unicomb
|Australia
|Jye Cornwell
|Australia
|Kayla Costa
|Australia
|Kiah Melverton
|Australia
|Kyle Chalmers
|Australia
|Lani Pallister
|Australia
|Laura Taylor
|Australia
|Leah Neale
|Australia
|Leiston Pickett
|Australia
|Lewis Blackburn
|Australia
|Louis Townsend
|Australia
|Madeline Groves
|Australia
|Madison Wilson
|Australia
|Matthew Temple
|Australia
|Matthew Wilson
|Australia
|Maximillian Giuliani
|Australia
|Meg Harris
|Australia
|Mia O’Leary
|Australia
|Mikayla Smith
|Australia
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|Australia
|Minna Atherton
|Australia
|Mitch Larkin
|Australia
|Nicholas Brown
|Australia
|Noah Millard
|Australia
|Peter Mills
|Australia
|Phoebe Hines
|Australia
|Rebecca Jacobson
|Australia
|Samuel Williamson
|Australia
|Shaun Champion
|Australia
|Tahlia Thornton
|Australia
|Tamsin Cook
|Australia
|Tara Kinder
|Australia
|Taylor Mckeown
|Australia
|Thomas Neill
|Australia
|Tom Jeffries
|Australia
|Travis Mahoney
|Australia
|Tristan Hollard
|Australia
|Zac Incerti
|Australia
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|Australia
|Alexander Knabl
|Austria
|
Alexander Trampitsch
|Austria
|
Bernhard Reitshammer
|Austria
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|Austria
|Christina Nothdurfter
|Austria
|
Christopher Rothbauer
|Austria
|Cornelia Pammer
|Austria
|Felix Auboeck
|Austria
|Heiko Gigler
|Austria
|Simon Bucher
|Austria
|Valentin Bayer
|Austria
|Joanna Evans
|Bahamas
|Laura Morley
|Bahamas
|Alex Sobers
|Barbados
|Alina Zmushka
|Belarus
|Anastasiya Shkurdai
|Belarus
|Artyom Machekin
|Belarus
|Grigori Pekarski
|Belarus
|Ilya Shymanovich
|Belarus
|Ivan Adamchuk
|Belarus
|Mikita Tsmyh
|Belarus
|Rislan Skamaroshka
|Belarus
|Viktar Staselovich
|Belarus
|Yahor Dodaleu
|Belarus
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|Belarus
|Alexandre Marcourt
|Belgium
|Fanny Lecluyse
|Belgium
|Fleur Vermeiren
|Belgium
|Jade Smits
|Belgium
|Kimberly Buys
|Belgium
|Lander Hendrickx
|Belgium
|Lorenz Weiremans
|Belgium
|Louis Croenen
|Belgium
|
Sébastien De Meulemeester
|Belgium
|Valentine Dumont
|Belgium
|Aline Rodrigues
|Brazil
|André Pereira
|Brazil
|Andreas Mickosz
|Brazil
|Brandonn Almeida
|Brazil
|Breno Correia
|Brazil
|
Caio Rodrigues Pumputis
|Brazil
|Carolyne Mazzo
|Brazil
|Etiene Medeiros
|Brazil
|Fabio Santi
|Brazil
|Felipe França
|Brazil
|Felipe Lima
|Brazil
|Fernando Scheffer
|Brazil
|Frederico Castro
|Brazil
|Gabriel Ogawa
|Brazil
|
Gabriel Perseguin Dias
|Brazil
|Gabriel Santos
|Brazil
|Gabrielle Roncatto
|Brazil
|Giovanna Diamante
|Brazil
|Giuliano Rocco
|Brazil
|
Guilherme Augusto Guido
|Brazil
|Guilherme Basseto
|Brazil
|
Guilherme Pereira Da Costa
|Brazil
|Guilherme Rosolen
|Brazil
|Iago Moussalem
|Brazil
|Jhennifer Conceição
|Brazil
|Kaue Carvalho
|Brazil
|Larissa Oliveira
|Brazil
|
Leonardo André Schilling
|Brazil
|
Leonardo Coelho Santos
|Brazil
|Leonardo Deus
|Brazil
|Leonardo Guedes
|Brazil
|Lorrane Ferreira
|Brazil
|Lucas Batista Gomes
|Brazil
|Lucas Peixoto
|Brazil
|
Luiz Gustavo Franco Borges
|Brazil
|Luiz Melo
|Brazil
|Marcelo Chierighini
|Brazil
|Marco Ferreira
|Brazil
|
Maria Paula Heitmann
|Brazil
|Maria Pessanha
|Brazil
|
Matheus Ferreira De Moraes Gonche
|Brazil
|
Matheus Paulo De Santana
|Brazil
|Miguel Valente
|Brazil
|Nathalia Almeida
|Brazil
|
Nelson Da Silva Junior
|Brazil
|Nicholas Santos
|Brazil
|
Pedro Henrique Brasil Cardona
|Brazil
|Pedro Spajari
|Brazil
|
Raphael De Oliveira Rodrigues
|Brazil
|Renata Sander
|Brazil
|Victor Alcará
|Brazil
|Vinicius Assunção
|Brazil
|Vinicius Lanza
|Brazil
|Antani Ivanov
|Bulgaria
|Vladislav Terziev
|Bulgaria
|Alyson Ackman
|Canada
|Bailey Andison
|Canada
|Brent Hayden
|Canada
|Cale Murdock
|Canada
|Cole Pratt
|Canada
|Danielle Hanus
|Canada
|Finlay Knox
|Canada
|Ingrid Wilm
|Canada
|Javier Acevedo
|Canada
|Katerine Savard
|Canada
|Kayla Sanchez
|Canada
|Kelsey Wog
|Canada
|Kierra Smith
|Canada
|Kylie Masse
|Canada
|Markus Thormeyer
|Canada
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|Canada
|Peter Brothers
|Canada
|Rachel Nicol
|Canada
|Robert Hill
|Canada
|Sebastian Paulins
|Canada
|Stephen Calkins
|Canada
|Sydney Pickrem
|Canada
|Tessa Cieplucha
|Canada
|Tristan Cote
|Canada
|William Marois
|Canada
|Yuri Kisil
|Canada
|Gabriel Araya
|Chile
|
Eddie (Kuan-Hung) Wang
|Chinese Taipei
|Isabella Arcila
|Colombia
|Jonathan Gomez
|Colombia
|
Jorge Mario Murillo Valdés
|Colombia
|Omar Pinzon
|Colombia
|Ana Blazevic
|Croatia
|Barbora Seemanova
|Czech Republic
|Filip Chrapavy
|Czech Republic
|Kristýna Horská
|Czech Republic
|Matěj Zábojník
|Czech Republic
|Roman Procházka
|Czech Republic
|Simona Kubova
|Czech Republic
|Tomas Franta
|Czech Republic
|Vojtěch Netrh
|Czech Republic
|Amalie Mikkelsen
|Denmark
|Andreas Hansen
|Denmark
|Emilie Beckmann
|Denmark
|
Helena Rosendahl Bach
|Denmark
|
Julie Krøyer Svendsen
|Denmark
|Karoline Barrett
|Denmark
|Karoline Sørensen
|Denmark
|Mathias Rysgaard
|Denmark
|Matilde Schrøder
|Denmark
|Philip Greve
|Denmark
|Rasmus Nickelsen
|Denmark
|Signe Bro
|Denmark
|Tobias Bjerg
|Denmark
|Viktor Bromer
|Denmark
|Tomas Peribonio
|Ecuador
|Ali Khalafalla
|Egypt
|Farida Osman
|Egypt
|Marwan Elkamash
|Egypt
|Mohamed Hassan
|Egypt
|Youssef Elkamash
|Egypt
|Celina Marquez
|El Salvador
|Marcelo Acosta
|El Salvador
|Daniel Zaitsev
|Estonia
|Kregor Zirk
|Estonia
|Maria Romanjuk
|Estonia
|Anniina Murto
|Finland
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|Finland
|Fanny Teijonsalo
|Finland
|Hanna Kareinen
|Finland
|Ida Hulkko
|Finland
|Jenna Laukkanen
|Finland
|Laura Lahtinen
|Finland
|Lotta Upanne
|Finland
|Matti Mattsson
|Finland
|Mimosa Jallow
|Finland
|Niki Karlsson
|Finland
|Niko Mäkelä
|Finland
|Teemu Vuorela
|Finland
|Anastasia Urbaniak
|France
|Anna Santamans
|France
|Anouchka Martin
|France
|Antoine Herlem
|France
|Antoine Viquerat
|France
|Béryl Gastaldello
|France
|Clément Mignon
|France
|Clement Secchi
|France
|Emmanuel Limozin
|France
|Enzo Tesic
|France
|Fantine Lesaffre
|France
|Florent Manaudou
|France
|Gregory Mallet
|France
|Henique Melanie
|France
|Jordan Pothain
|France
|Joris Bouchaut
|France
|Julien Berol
|France
|Lara Grangeon
|France
|Marie Wattel
|France
|Mathilde Cini
|France
|Mewen Tomac
|France
|Nicolas Vermorel
|France
|Paul-Gabriel Bedel
|France
|Stanislas Huille
|France
|Théo Bussiere
|France
|Thibaut Capitaine
|France
|Alexander Bauch
|Germany
|Aliena Schmidtke
|Germany
|Angelina Köhler
|Germany
|Annika Bruhn
|Germany
|Björn Kammann
|Germany
|Christian Diener
|Germany
|
Christoph Fildebrandt
|Germany
|Damian Wierling
|Germany
|
Fabian Schwingenschlögl
|Germany
|Felix Ziemann
|Germany
|Franziska Weidner
|Germany
|Jacob Heidtmann
|Germany
|
Jerome Heidrich Basikoglu
|Germany
|Jessica Felsner
|Germany
|Johanna Roas
|Germany
|Josha Salchow
|Germany
|Julia Titze
|Germany
|Kathrin Demler
|Germany
|Leif-Henning Kluever
|Germany
|Leonie Kullmann
|Germany
|Lukas Löwel
|Germany
|Marco Koch
|Germany
|Marie Pietruschka
|Germany
|Marius Kusch
|Germany
|Melvin Imoudu
|Germany
|Moritz Fath
|Germany
|Nadine Laemmler
|Germany
|Nils Wich-Glasen
|Germany
|Ole Braunschweig
|Germany
|Philip Heintz
|Germany
|Philipp Brandt
|Germany
|Poul Zellmann
|Germany
|Ramon Klenz
|Germany
|Richard Braunberger
|Germany
|
Sebastian Pierre-Louis
|Germany
|Sonnele Öztürk
|Germany
|Yannis Merlin Willim
|Germany
|Abbie Wood
|Great Britain
|Adam Barrett
|Great Britain
|Adam Chillingworth
|Great Britain
|Adam Peaty
|Great Britain
|Alys Thomas
|Great Britain
|Anna Hopkin
|Great Britain
|Archie Goodburn
|Great Britain
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|Brodie Williams
|Great Britain
|Cameron Kurle
|Great Britain
|Candice Hall
|Great Britain
|Cassie Wild
|Great Britain
|Charlie Brown
|Great Britain
|Charlie Hutchison
|Great Britain
|Charlotte Evans
|Great Britain
|Chloe Golding
|Great Britain
|Craig Mcnally
|Great Britain
|Dan Cross
|Great Britain
|Daniel Jones
|Great Britain
|David Cumberlidge
|Great Britain
|David Murphy
|Great Britain
|Duncan Scott
|Great Britain
|Edward Mildred
|Great Britain
|Elliot Clogg
|Great Britain
|Emily Large
|Great Britain
|Freddy Clampett
|Great Britain
|Freya Anderson
|Great Britain
|Georgia Davies
|Great Britain
|Greg Butler
|Great Britain
|Harriet Jones
|Great Britain
|Harry Constantine
|Great Britain
|Harry Stacey
|Great Britain
|Harry Turner
|Great Britain
|Holly Hibbott
|Great Britain
|Honey Osrin
|Great Britain
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|Isabella Hindley
|Great Britain
|Jack Thorpe
|Great Britain
|Jacob Davies
|Great Britain
|Jacob Greenow
|Great Britain
|Jacob Peters
|Great Britain
|Jacob Whittle
|Great Britain
|Jakob Goodman
|Great Britain
|James Guy
|Great Britain
|James Mcfadzen
|Great Britain
|James Wilby
|Great Britain
|Jasmine Mccrea
|Great Britain
|Jay Lelliott
|Great Britain
|Jennifer King
|Great Britain
|Joe Litchfield
|Great Britain
|Kara Hanlon
|Great Britain
|Kate Clifton
|Great Britain
|Kathleen Dawson
|Great Britain
|Katie Latham
|Great Britain
|Katie Robertson
|Great Britain
|Kayla Van Der Merwe
|Great Britain
|Keanna Macinnes
|Great Britain
|Kieran Bird
|Great Britain
|Kyle Booth
|Great Britain
|Laura Kinley
|Great Britain
|Laura Stephens
|Great Britain
|Lauren Cox
|Great Britain
|Lewis Burras
|Great Britain
|
Lewis Clifford-Stephenson
|Great Britain
|Lewis Fraser
|Great Britain
|Liam White
|Great Britain
|Lucy Hope
|Great Britain
|Luke Greenbank
|Great Britain
|Mark Szaranek
|Great Britain
|Martyn Walton
|Great Britain
|Matthew Richards
|Great Britain
|Max Litchfield
|Great Britain
|Megan Morrison
|Great Britain
|Michaella Glenister
|Great Britain
|Molly Renshaw
|Great Britain
|Perry Gardner
|Great Britain
|Rachel Anderson
|Great Britain
|Regan Lloyd
|Great Britain
|Ross Murdoch
|Great Britain
|Sarah Vasey
|Great Britain
|Tain Bruce
|Great Britain
|Thomas Dean
|Great Britain
|Thomas Paine
|Great Britain
|Thomas Watkin
|Great Britain
|Will Bell
|Great Britain
|William Ryley
|Great Britain
|Andreas Vazaios
|Greece
|Anna Ntountounaki
|Greece
|Apostolos Christou
|Greece
|Giorgos Spanoudakis
|Greece
|Ioanna Sacha
|Greece
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|Greece
|Theodora Drakou
|Greece
|Luis Martinez
|Guatemala
|Julio Horrego
|Honduras
|Hang Yu Sze
|Hong Kong
|Siobhan Haughey
|Hong Kong
|Ádám Telegdy
|Hungary
|Ajna Késely
|Hungary
|Balázs Holló
|Hungary
|Bence Biczó
|Hungary
|Bence Szentes
|Hungary
|Boglárka Kapás
|Hungary
|
David Zoltan Verrasztó
|Hungary
|Eszter Békési
|Hungary
|Katalin Burian
|Hungary
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|Kristóf Milák
|Hungary
|Laura Vanda Ilyés
|Hungary
|Maxim Lobanovszkij
|Hungary
|Nandor Nemeth
|Hungary
|Norbert Szabo
|Hungary
|Peter Bernek
|Hungary
|Peter Holoda
|Hungary
|Richard Bohus
|Hungary
|Szebasztian Szabo
|Hungary
|Verraszto Evelin
|Hungary
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|Hungary
|Anton Mckee
|Iceland
|Saja Prakash
|India
|Srihari Nataraj
|India
|Andrew Moore
|Ireland
|Brendan Hyland
|Ireland
|Calum Bain
|Ireland
|Conor Ferguson
|Ireland
|Daniel Wiffen
|Ireland
|Danielle Hill
|Ireland
|Darragh Greene
|Ireland
|Eoin Corby
|Ireland
|Jack Mcmillan
|Ireland
|Jordan Sloan
|Ireland
|Niamh Coyne
|Ireland
|Shane Ryan
|Ireland
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|Israel
|Andrea Murez
|Israel
|David Gamburg
|Israel
|Denis Loktev
|Israel
|Marcus Schlesinger
|Israel
|Meiron Cheruti
|Israel
|Yakov Toumarkin
|Israel
|Aglaia Pezzato
|Italy
|Alberto Razzetti
|Italy
|Alessandro Bori
|Italy
|Alessandro Miressi
|Italy
|Alessandro Pinzuti
|Italy
|Alessia Polieri
|Italy
|
Alessio Proietti Colonna
|Italy
|Andrea Castello
|Italy
|Arianna Castiglioni
|Italy
|Ballo Stefano
|Italy
|Benedetta Pilato
|Italy
|Chiara Tarantino
|Italy
|
Christopher Ciccarese
|Italy
|
Costanza Cocconcelli
|Italy
|Edgar Cicanci
|Italy
|Edoardo Giorgetti
|Italy
|Edoardo Valsecchi
|Italy
|Elena Di Liddo
|Italy
|Enrico Puxeddu
|Italy
|Erika Ferraioli
|Italy
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Italy
|Federico Poggio
|Italy
|Filippo Megli
|Italy
|Francesca Fresia
|Italy
|Gabriele Detti
|Italy
|Gaia Alcaras
|Italy
|Geremia Freri
|Italy
|Giacomo Carini
|Italy
|Giorgia Biondani
|Italy
|Giovanni Caserta
|Italy
|Ilaria Bianchi
|Italy
|Ivano Vendrame
|Italy
|Leonardo Deplano
|Italy
|Lisa Angiolini
|Italy
|Lorenzo Glessi
|Italy
|Lorenzo Mora
|Italy
|Lorenzo Zazzeri
|Italy
|Luca Dotto
|Italy
|Luca Mencarini
|Italy
|Luca Pizzini
|Italy
|Manuel Frigo
|Italy
|
Manuela Mendolicchio
|Italy
|Marco De Tullio
|Italy
|Marco Orsi
|Italy
|Martina Carraro
|Italy
|Martina Cenci
|Italy
|
Martina Rita Caramignoli
|Italy
|Matteo Ciampi
|Italy
|Matteo Lamberti
|Italy
|Matteo Milli
|Italy
|Matteo Restivo
|Italy
|Matteo Rivolta
|Italy
|Mattia Bondavalli
|Italy
|Mattia Zuin
|Italy
|Michele Busa
|Italy
|Natalia Foffi
|Italy
|Nicolò Franceschi
|Italy
|Nicolò Martinenghi
|Italy
|Piero Codia
|Italy
|Sara Franceschi
|Italy
|Silvia Di Pietro
|Italy
|Silvia Scalia
|Italy
|Simone Cerasuolo
|Italy
|Simone Sabbioni
|Italy
|Stefania Pirozzi
|Italy
|Stefano Di Cola
|Italy
|Thomas Ceccon
|Italy
|Toma Federica
|Italy
|Alia Atkinson
|Jamaica
|Ai Soma
|Japan
|Akira Nanba
|Japan
|Aoi Masuda
|Japan
|Chihiro Igarashi
|Japan
|Daiya Seto
|Japan
|Harry Omi
|Japan
|Honda Tomoru
|Japan
|Ippei Miyamoto
|Japan
|Isamu Saeki
|Japan
|Kaito Nakamura
|Japan
|Kanako Watanabe
|Japan
|Kato Osamu
|Japan
|
Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|Japan
|Katsumi Nakamura
|Japan
|Kodai Nishiono
|Japan
|Kosuke Matsui
|Japan
|Kotaro Takahashi
|Japan
|Koushirou Nishio
|Japan
|Kouta Akahane
|Japan
|Masaki Kaneko
|Japan
|Masaki Niiyama
|Japan
|Miho Teramura
|Japan
|Mizohata Juran
|Japan
|Mizokuchi Isamu
|Japan
|Natsume Taishi
|Japan
|Odake Ren
|Japan
|Reo Sakata
|Japan
|Rika Omoto
|Japan
|Ryosuke Irie
|Japan
|Ryota Naito
|Japan
|Sakai Masato
|Japan
|Shinri Shioura
|Japan
|Shunichi Nakao
|Japan
|Suzuka Hasegawa
|Japan
|Syui Kurokawa
|Japan
|Taishi Takada
|Japan
|Takahashi Miki
|Japan
|Takeshi Kawamoto
|Japan
|Taku Taniguchi
|Japan
|Temma Watanabe
|Japan
|Teppei Morimoto
|Japan
|Tomomi Aoki
|Japan
|Tomosato Sakaguchi
|Japan
|Uchiyama Takumi
|Japan
|Watanabe Ippei
|Japan
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|Japan
|Yoshiki Yamanaka
|Japan
|Yoshitaka Taguchi
|Japan
|Yui Ohashi
|Japan
|Yuki Ikari
|Japan
|Yuma Edo
|Japan
|Yuuki Matsumura
|Japan
|Yuya Hinomoto
|Japan
|Khader Baqlah
|Jordan
|
Adelaida Pchelintseva
|Kazakhstan
|Adilbek Mussin
|Kazakhstan
|Alexandr Varakin
|Kazakhstan
|Dmitriy Balandin
|Kazakhstan
|Emils Pone
|Latvia
|Gabriela Nikitina
|Latvia
|Julia Hassler
|Liechtenstein
|Agne Seleikaite
|Lithuania
|Andrius Sidlauskas
|Lithuania
|Jokūbas Keblys
|Lithuania
|Kotryna Teterevkova
|Lithuania
|Simonas Bilis
|Lithuania
|Ugne Mazutaityte
|Lithuania
|Julie Meynen
|Luxembourg
|Julien Henx
|Luxembourg
|Max Mannes
|Luxembourg
|Monique Olivier
|Luxembourg
|Man Hou Chao
|Macau
|Jinq En Phee
|Malaysia
|
Byanca Melissa Rodriguez Villanueva
|Mexico
|Daniel Ramirez
|Mexico
|Hector Ruvalcaba
|Mexico
|
Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz
|Mexico
|Jorge Iga
|Mexico
|Jose Martinez
|Mexico
|
Maria Jose Mata Cocco
|Mexico
|Miguel Chavez
|Mexico
|Miguel De Lara
|Mexico
|Ricardo Vargas
|Mexico
|Arjan Knipping
|Netherlands
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|Elinore De Jong
|Netherlands
|Ensger Kotterink
|Netherlands
|Femke Heemskerk
|Netherlands
|Jesse Puts
|Netherlands
|Joeri Verlinden
|Netherlands
|Josien Wijkhuijs
|Netherlands
|Kasper Leeuw
|Netherlands
|Kenzo Simons
|Netherlands
|Kim Busch
|Netherlands
|Kira Toussaint
|Netherlands
|Luc Kroon
|Netherlands
|Maaike De Waard
|Netherlands
|
Maarten Brzoskowski
|Netherlands
|Marjolein Delno
|Netherlands
|Marrit Steenbergen
|Netherlands
|Patrick Groters
|Netherlands
|
Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|Netherlands
|Stan Pijnenburg
|Netherlands
|Tamara Van Vliet
|Netherlands
|Tes Schouten
|Netherlands
|Tessa Giele
|Netherlands
|Thom De Boer
|Netherlands
|Thomas Verhoeven
|Netherlands
|Valerie Van Roon
|Netherlands
|Andrew Jeffcoat
|New Zealand
|Bradlee Ashby
|New Zealand
|Callum Prime
|New Zealand
|Chelsey Edwards
|New Zealand
|Daniel Hunter
|New Zealand
|Georgina Mccarthy
|New Zealand
|Helena Gasson
|New Zealand
|Jonathan Rutter
|New Zealand
|Josh Gilbert
|New Zealand
|Kane Follows
|New Zealand
|Lewis Clareburt
|New Zealand
|Wilrich Coetzee
|New Zealand
|Zachary Dell
|New Zealand
|
André Klippenberg Grindheim
|Norway
|
Christoffer Tofte Haarsaker
|Norway
|
Ingeborg Vassbakk Løyning
|Norway
|Markus Lie
|Norway
|Nicholas Lia
|Norway
|Stina Kajsa Colleou
|Norway
|Tomoe Hvas
|Norway
|Edgar Crespo
|Panama
|Benjamin Hockin
|Paraguay
|Charles Hockin
|Paraguay
|Joaquin Vargas
|Peru
|Jasmine Alkhaldi
|Philippines
|
Aleksander Sienkiewicz
|Poland
|Alicja Tchórz
|Poland
|Bartłomiej Roguski
|Poland
|Daniela Georges
|Poland
|
Dominika Kossakowska
|Poland
|Dominika Sztandera
|Poland
|Filip Zaborowski
|Poland
|Jakub Kraska
|Poland
|Jakub Majerski
|Poland
|Jan Hołub
|Poland
|Jan Switkowski
|Poland
|Kacper Majchrzak
|Poland
|Katarzyna Wasick
|Poland
|Klaudia Nazieblo
|Poland
|Konrad Czerniak
|Poland
|Kornelia Fiedkiewicz
|Poland
|Marcel Wagrowski
|Poland
|Marcin Cieslak
|Poland
|Michał Chudy
|Poland
|Michał Poprawa
|Poland
|Paulina Peda
|Poland
|
Piotr Mateusz Ludwiczak
|Poland
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|Poland
|Rafal Bugdol
|Poland
|Tomasz Polewka
|Poland
|Alexis Santos
|Portugal
|
Ana Catarina Martins Cunha Monteiro
|Portugal
|Fernando Silva
|Portugal
|Francisco Quintas
|Portugal
|Francisco Santos
|Portugal
|Gabriel Lopes
|Portugal
|Joao Costa
|Portugal
|José Lopes
|Portugal
|Miguel Nascimento
|Portugal
|Andrei Ungur
|Romania
|Catalin Paul Ungur
|Romania
|Robert Glinta
|Romania
|Aleksandr Kharlanov
|Russia
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|Russia
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|Russia
|Aleksandr Popkov
|Russia
|
Aleksandr Shchegolev
|Russia
|Aleksandr Shumilov
|Russia
|Aleksandra Bykova
|Russia
|Alena Efimova
|Russia
|Alexander Pribytok
|Russia
|Alexander Zotov
|Russia
|Alexandr Nazarchuk
|Russia
|Alexandr Zhigalov
|Russia
|
Anastasia Klyarovskaya
|Russia
|Anastasiia Korzunina
|Russia
|Anastasiia Osipenko
|Russia
|Andrey Zhilkin
|Russia
|Anita Grishchenko
|Russia
|Anton Nikitin
|Russia
|Anton Voloshin
|Russia
|Arina Surkova
|Russia
|Daniil Antipov
|Russia
|Daniil Markov
|Russia
|Daniil Pakhomov
|Russia
|Daniil Pasynkov
|Russia
|Danil Semyaninov
|Russia
|Daria Kartashova
|Russia
|Daria S Ustinova
|Russia
|Daria Ustinova
|Russia
|Darya Mullakaeva
|Russia
|Dmitry Shibanov
|Russia
|Egor Pavlov
|Russia
|Egorova Anna
|Russia
|Elizaveta Agapitova
|Russia
|Evgenii Rylov
|Russia
|Grigory Tarasevich
|Russia
|Ilia Borodin
|Russia
|Irina Shvaeva
|Russia
|Ivan Girev
|Russia
|Ivan Kustov
|Russia
|Kirill Martynychev
|Russia
|Kirill Prigoda
|Russia
|Kirill Strelnikov
|Russia
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Russia
|Maksim Ablovatskii
|Russia
|Maria Temnikova
|Russia
|Mariia Kameneva
|Russia
|Mark Nikolaev
|Russia
|Martin Malyutin
|Russia
|Maxim Stupin
|Russia
|Mikhail Dorinov
|Russia
|
Mikhail Vekovishchev
|Russia
|Nadezhda Vinyukova
|Russia
|Nika Godun
|Russia
|Nikita Korolev
|Russia
|Nikita Tretyakov
|Russia
|Nikita Ulyanov
|Russia
|Nikolay Snegirev
|Russia
|Oleg Kostin
|Russia
|Pavel Romanov
|Russia
|Roman Shevliakov
|Russia
|
Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|Russia
|Semen Makovich
|Russia
|Sergey Fesikov
|Russia
|Sofia Spodarenko
|Russia
|Svetlana Chimrova
|Russia
|Tatiana Belonogoff
|Russia
|Valerii Govako
|Russia
|Vasilissa Buinaia
|Russia
|Veronika Andrusenko
|Russia
|
Viktoria Manushevich
|Russia
|Vladimir Morozov
|Russia
|Vladislav Grinev
|Russia
|Vsevolod Zanko
|Russia
|
Vyacheslav Andrusenko
|Russia
|Andrej Barna
|Serbia
|Đurđe Matić
|Serbia
|Stefan Sorak
|Serbia
|Uros Nikolic
|Serbia
|Velimir Stjepanovic
|Serbia
|Jing Quah
|Singapore
|Ting Quah
|Singapore
|Tzen Wei Teong
|Singapore
|Nikoleta Trníková
|Slovakia
|Richard Nagy
|Slovakia
|Tomas Klobucnik
|Slovakia
|Tomáš Peciar
|Slovakia
|Janja Šegel
|Slovenia
|Peter Stevens
|Slovenia
|Tjaša Vozel
|Slovenia
|Alaric Basson
|South Africa
|Chad Le Clos
|South Africa
|Ethan Du Preez
|South Africa
|Jung Doo Yang
|South Africa
|Lara Van Niekerk
|South Africa
|Martin Binedell
|South Africa
|Matthew Sates
|South Africa
|Ryan Coetzee
|South Africa
|Tayla Lovemore
|South Africa
|
Africa Zamorano Sanz
|Spain
|
Alberto Lozano Mateos
|Spain
|
Catalina Corro Lorente
|Spain
|Jessica Vall Montero
|Spain
|
Juan Francisco Segura Gutiérrez
|Spain
|
Lidón Muñoz Del Campo
|Spain
|
Mireia Pradell Carrasco
|Spain
|
Nerea Ibáñez Hernández
|Spain
|Renzo Tjon A Joe
|Suriname
|Adam Paulsson
|Sweden
|Alma Thormalm
|Sweden
|Elias Funch Persson
|Sweden
|Erik Persson
|Sweden
|Gustav Hökfelt
|Sweden
|Hanna Rosvall
|Sweden
|Isak Eliasson
|Sweden
|Johannes Skagius
|Sweden
|Linnea Lindberg
|Sweden
|Louise Hansson
|Sweden
|Michelle Coleman
|Sweden
|Oskar Hoff
|Sweden
|Sara Junevik
|Sweden
|
Sarah Fredrica Sjöström
|Sweden
|Sebastian Holmberg
|Sweden
|Manuel Leuthard
|Switzerland
|Maria Ugolkova
|Switzerland
|Nina Kost
|Switzerland
|Sasha Touretski
|Switzerland
|Jenjira Srisa-Ard
|Thailand
|Dylan Carter
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Berkay Omer Ogretir
|Turkey
|Doga Celik
|Turkey
|Efe Turan
|Turkey
|Ekaterina Avramova
|Turkey
|Hazal Özkan
|Turkey
|Hüseyin Emre Sakcı
|Turkey
|Iskender Baslakov
|Turkey
|Viktoria Gunes
|Turkey
|Andrii Govorov
|Ukraine
|Artem Bondar
|Ukraine
|Daryna Zevina
|Ukraine
|Denys Kesil`
|Ukraine
|Egor Romaniuk
|Ukraine
|Ihor Troianovskyi
|Ukraine
|Liubomyr Lemeshko
|Ukraine
|Shevtsov Serhii
|Ukraine
|Vadym Naumenko
|Ukraine
|Vladyslav Bukhov
|Ukraine
|Abbey Weitzeil
|
United States of America
|Abrahm Devine
|
United States of America
|Alexandra De Loof
|
United States of America
|Alvin Jiang
|
United States of America
|Aly Tetzloff
|
United States of America
|Alyssa Marsh
|
United States of America
|Amy Okada
|
United States of America
|Andrea D’Arrigo
|
United States of America
|Andrew Seliskar
|
United States of America
|Anika Apostalon
|
United States of America
|Annie Lazor
|
United States of America
|Austin Surhoff
|
United States of America
|Beata Nelson
|
United States of America
|Blair Bish
|
United States of America
|Blake Pieroni
|
United States of America
|Bowen Becker
|
United States of America
|Brandon Fischer
|
United States of America
|Brett Pinfold
|
United States of America
|Caeleb Dressel
|
United States of America
|Camden Murphy
|
United States of America
|Casey Fanz
|
United States of America
|Catie Deloof
|
United States of America
|Charlie Swanson
|
United States of America
|Chase Kalisz
|
United States of America
|Christopher Staka
|
United States of America
|Christopher Wieser
|
United States of America
|Clark Beach
|
United States of America
|Cody Miller
|
United States of America
|Coleman Stewart
|
United States of America
|Collin Miller
|
United States of America
|Collin O’Brien
|
United States of America
|Daniel Comforti
|
United States of America
|Danielle Herrmann
|
United States of America
|Derek Cox
|
United States of America
|Destiny Nelson
|
United States of America
|Devon Nowicki
|
United States of America
|Drew Loy
|
United States of America
|Emily Escobedo
|
United States of America
|Erik Risolvato
|
United States of America
|Erika Brown
|
United States of America
|Forrest Beesley
|
United States of America
|Gabrielle Deloof
|
United States of America
|Hali Flickinger
|
United States of America
|Harper Mayfield
|
United States of America
|Ilya Evdokimov
|
United States of America
|Jack Saunderson
|
United States of America
|Jacob Pebley
|
United States of America
|Jay Litherland
|
United States of America
|Jeff Newkirk
|
United States of America
|Jesse Novak
|
United States of America
|Joelle Vereb
|
United States of America
|Jonathan Tybur
|
United States of America
|Josh Prenot
|
United States of America
|Justin Ress
|
United States of America
|Justin Wright
|
United States of America
|Kaersten Meitz
|
United States of America
|Katherine Kustritz
|
United States of America
|Kathleen Baker
|
United States of America
|Katie Mclaughlin
|
United States of America
|Kelsi Dahlia
|
United States of America
|Kent Olsen-Stavrakas
|
United States of America
|Kevin Cordes
|
United States of America
|Kyle Robrock
|
United States of America
|Leah Gingrich
|
United States of America
|Leah Smith
|
United States of America
|Lilly King
|
United States of America
|Linnea Mack
|
United States of America
|Lisa Bratton
|
United States of America
|Madeline Banic
|
United States of America
|Madison Kennedy
|
United States of America
|Makayla Sargent
|
United States of America
|Mallory Comerford
|
United States of America
|Marina Spadoni
|
United States of America
|Matthew Josa
|
United States of America
|Matthew Klotz
|
United States of America
|Maxime Rooney
|
United States of America
|Michael Andrew
|
United States of America
|Michael Chadwick
|
United States of America
|Mihalis Deliyiannis
|
United States of America
|Mikaela Dahlke
|
United States of America
|Miranda Tucker
|
United States of America
|Molly Hannis
|
United States of America
|Natalie Hinds
|
United States of America
|Nicolas Fink
|
United States of America
|Olivia Smoliga
|
United States of America
|Paige Madden
|
United States of America
|Payton Sorenson
|
United States of America
|Rachel Bernhardt
|
United States of America
|Ryan Held
|
United States of America
|Ryan Hoffer
|
United States of America
|Ryan Murphy
|
United States of America
|Sherridon Dressel
|
United States of America
|Sierra Schmidt
|
United States of America
|Thomas Cope
|
United States of America
|Tom Shields
|
United States of America
|Townley Haas
|
United States of America
|Trenton Julian
|
United States of America
|William Licon
|
United States of America
|Zach Apple
|
United States of America
|Zach Harting
|
United States of America
|Zane Grothe
|
United States of America
|Zhada Fields
|
United States of America
|Carlos Claverie
|Venezuela
|Cristian Quintero
|Venezuela
|Jorge Otaiza
|Venezuela
|
Mercedes Carolina Toledo Salazar
|Venezuela
