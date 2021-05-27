NBC Networks Will Air All 12 Nights of Olympic Swimming Trials Coverage in June

NBC Olympics has announced the United States television schedule for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, which is part of a record 85.25 hours of programming. That’s the most ever for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials across all sports, topping the 76.5 hours of coverage in the leadup to the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Including 13 nights of primetime coverage on the flagship NBC network, NBC Olympics will present in total 22 days of Olympic Team Trials coverage. In addition to the Wave II swimming coverage, NBC will also air Trials events from gymnastics, track & field, and diving.

Under the new USA Swimming Olympic Trials plan, the slower qualifiers, about 882 of them so far, will race at the Wave I meet from June 4-7. The finals sessions of each day of that meet will air live at 8PM Eastern Time on the Olympic Channel.

The top 2 finishers in each event at that meet will join the swimmers who hit a faster time standard – about 650 swimmers so far – at the Wave II meet from June 13-20.

That new Wave I meet accounts for the additional hours of programming, though only finals will be televised.

NBC Sports, a cable network that is shutting down at the end of 2021, will air a taped-delay replay of the heats on television each day of the meet in the evening before the live finals on the free-to-air NBC primetime network. NBC will show the Trials at 8PM Eastern time, except on the west coast where they will be tape-delayed to 8PM Pacific Time daily.

Have no fear – for the most interested fans, including most of our audience – 24 hours of live prelims coverage will stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App for the Wave II meet. Prelims of the Wave I meet will also stream live on usaswimming.org

All television coverage will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Television Coverage, Tokyo2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials (Live Streams not included)

Date Coverage Network Time Fri., June 4 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 100m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, 800m Freestyle Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Sat., June 5 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Sun., June 6 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 200m Backstroke Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Mon., June 7 Wave I – Men’s and Women’s 200m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 1,500m Freestyle Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 8 p.m. ET Sun., June 13 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke NBCSN 5:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Mon., June 14 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Tues., June 15 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Wed., June 16 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 800m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Thurs., June 17 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBC 10 p.m. ET/PT* Fri., June 18 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke NBCSN 6 p.m. ET* Finals –Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT Sat., June 19 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET Sun., June 20 Finals – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8:15 p.m. ET

*delayed coverage

Other Sports

GYMNASTICS

NBC Olympics will present 10 hours of gymnastics coverage over four consecutive days and nights from St. Louis, Mo., including more than six hours on NBC. Live coverage begins on Thursday, June 24, with the men’s competition at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will culminate on Sunday, June 27, with live primetime coverage of the women’s final at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

In addition to streaming all 10 hours of television coverage, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will present additional cameras on all apparatus during live coverage for a multi-view streaming experience.

The women’s team, which has won gold in the team all-around at the past two Olympic Games, is expected to be led by the most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who has a chance to tie or break the all-time record for gold medals won by a U.S. woman (8). Alongside Biles at the Team Trials is expected to include four-time world medalist Jade Carey, who has mathematically secured an individual spot for Tokyo, as well as three-time world medalist Suni Lee. On the men’s side, Team USA is anticipated to be led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak. Other contenders include 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer and 2019 world team member Shane Wiskus.

Date Coverage Network Time Thurs., June 24 Men’s Competition NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET Fri., June 25 Women’s Competition NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Sat., June 26 Men’s Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 3 p.m. ET Men’s Final NBC 4 p.m. ET Sun., June 27 Women’s Final NBC 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

TRACK & FIELD

NBC and NBCSN will provide 20.5 hours of track & field qualifying, semifinals and finals coverage over eight nights, including six in primetime on NBC. Track & field coverage from Eugene, Ore., begins on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with qualifying, and continues at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with the finals in men’s shot put and men’s 10,000m. Live coverage concludes on Sunday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with numerous events, including the men’s 200m and women’s 400m hurdles finals.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will present exclusive streaming coverage of select field events, including long jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer, javelin, discus, 20km race walk, decathlon and heptathlon from Eugene.

The U.S. has topped the track & field medal standings at seven straight Games. U.S. Olympic Trials – Track & Field are expected to feature nine individual reigning world champions, including 200m world champion Noah Lyles, 2016 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad and member of the 4x400m relay world championship team Sydney McLaughlin. Also expected to compete is the most decorated American woman in Olympic track & field history and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.

Date Coverage Network Time Fri., June 18 Qualifying Rounds – Men’s Shot Put NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Finals – Men’s 10,000m, Men’s Shot Put NBC 10 p.m. ET/PT Sat., June 19 Qualifying Rounds – Women’s Discus Throw NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Finals –Women’s 100m, Women’s Discus Throw NBC 10 p.m. ET Sun., June 20 Finals – Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s 100m, Women’s 400m, Men’s 400m NBC 9 p.m. ET Mon., June 21 Qualifying Rounds – Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Finals – Men’s 800m, Women’s 1,500m, Women’s 5,000m, Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Thurs., June 24 Finals –Women’s Shot Put, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase NBCSN 9 p.m. ET Fri, June 25 Finals –Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase NBCSN 5 p.m. ET Sat., June 26 Finals – Women’s Javelin, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 10,000m, Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT Sun., June 27 Finals –Men’s High Jump, Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 5,000m, Women’s 800m, Men’s 1,500m, Men’s 200m NBC 7 p.m. ET/PT

DIVING

14 hours of live diving coverage, including six nights in primetime, will be presented across NBC and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Live coverage begins Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA with the women’s springboard and men’s platform semifinals from Indianapolis, Ind. Trials coverage culminates the weekend of June 12-13 with the men’s and women’s springboard and platform finals, all live on NBC, including both nights in primetime.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will present 10 hours of exclusive semifinals and preliminaries diving coverage.

The men’s team is expected to be led by four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who is aiming for a fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo, and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Michael Hixon. On the women’s side, 2019 world bronze medalist Delaney Schnell as well as 2021 and 2019 world silver medalist Sarah Bacon lead a deep pool of contenders.

Date Coverage Network Time Tues., June 8 Semifinals – Women’s Springboard & Men’s Platform Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 7 p.m. ET Wed., June 9 Semifinals – Men’s Springboard & Women’s Platform Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 7 p.m. ET Thurs, June 10 Synchro Final – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 7 p.m. ET Fri., June 11 Synchro Finals – Women’s Synchronized Platform & Men’s Synchronized Springboard Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 7 p.m. ET Sat., June 12 Final – Women’s Springboard NBC 4 p.m. ET Final – Men’s Platform NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Sun., June 13 Final – Men’s Springboard NBC 7 p.m. ET/PT Final – Women’s Platform NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT

U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SCHEDULE THIS JUNE