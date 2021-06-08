Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Armstrong Explains How He Procrastinated His Way Into 50 Free Champ

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel – 21.04 (2019)
  • US Open Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 21.14 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 21.75 (2017)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Anthony Ervin (USA) – 21.40
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Nathan Adrian – 21.51
  • Wave I Cut: 23.19
  • Wave II Cut: 22.71

Podium

  1. Jack Armstrong (BATS) – 22.55
  2. Eric Anderson (NLSA) – 22.57
  3. Matthew Essing (TUS) – 22.63

BATS’ Jack Armstrong posted a lifetime best in a super tight finish, advancing on to the Wave II meet. NLSA’s Eric Anderson was right behind, also advancing with a new personal best of 22.57. Both Armstrong and Anderson, as well as 3rd-place finisher Matthew Essing (25.63), and 4th place Chris Guiliano (22.65) were under the Wave II standard of 22.71.

