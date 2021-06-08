Jack Armstrong Explains How He Procrastinated His Way Into 50 Free Champ

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel – 21.04 (2019)
- US Open Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 21.14 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 21.75 (2017)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Anthony Ervin (USA) – 21.40
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Nathan Adrian – 21.51
- Wave I Cut: 23.19
- Wave II Cut: 22.71
Podium
- Jack Armstrong (BATS) – 22.55
- Eric Anderson (NLSA) – 22.57
- Matthew Essing (TUS) – 22.63
BATS’ Jack Armstrong posted a lifetime best in a super tight finish, advancing on to the Wave II meet. NLSA’s Eric Anderson was right behind, also advancing with a new personal best of 22.57. Both Armstrong and Anderson, as well as 3rd-place finisher Matthew Essing (25.63), and 4th place Chris Guiliano (22.65) were under the Wave II standard of 22.71.