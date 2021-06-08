Missy Cundiff on Going from 46th Seed to 1st Place Finisher in the Women’s 50fr

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)

American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97 (2017)

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.10 (2018)

World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 24.17 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.07

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 24.28

Wave I Cut: 25.99

Wave II Cut: 25.65

Podium

Shortly after our first 9-swimmer final of the meet, we had another unique final. The women’s 50 free gave us our first tie for 2nd-place, with both NCAP’s Camille Spink and STAC’s Anna Moesch touching in 25.54. In the event of a tie for 2nd, both swimmers advance to Wave II, so Spink and Moesch will be advancing along with winner Missy Cundiff.

Spink’s swim was a personal best, just a touch faster than she was this morning. The 16-year-old is now #24 all-time in the 15-16 girls 50 free rankings. Both Cundiff and Moesch were personal bests as well, and all 3 women were under the Wave II standard.