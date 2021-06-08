Missy Cundiff on Going from 46th Seed to 1st Place Finisher in the Women’s 50fr

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
- American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97 (2017)
- US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.10 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 24.17 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.07
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 24.28
- Wave I Cut: 25.99
- Wave II Cut: 25.65
Podium
- Missy Cundiff (TRIB) – 25.46
- Camille Spink (NCAP) – 25.54 (TIE-2nd)
- Anna Moesch (STAC) – 25.54 (TIE-2nd)
Shortly after our first 9-swimmer final of the meet, we had another unique final. The women’s 50 free gave us our first tie for 2nd-place, with both NCAP’s Camille Spink and STAC’s Anna Moesch touching in 25.54. In the event of a tie for 2nd, both swimmers advance to Wave II, so Spink and Moesch will be advancing along with winner Missy Cundiff.
Spink’s swim was a personal best, just a touch faster than she was this morning. The 16-year-old is now #24 all-time in the 15-16 girls 50 free rankings. Both Cundiff and Moesch were personal bests as well, and all 3 women were under the Wave II standard.