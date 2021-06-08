Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missy Cundiff on Going from 46th Seed to 1st Place Finisher in the Women’s 50fr

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
  • American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97 (2017)
  • US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.10 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 24.17 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.07
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 24.28
  • Wave I Cut: 25.99
  • Wave II Cut: 25.65

Podium

  1. Missy Cundiff (TRIB) – 25.46
  2. Camille Spink (NCAP) – 25.54 (TIE-2nd)
  3. Anna Moesch (STAC) – 25.54 (TIE-2nd)

Shortly after our first 9-swimmer final of the meet, we had another unique final. The women’s 50 free gave us our first tie for 2nd-place, with both NCAP’s Camille Spink and STAC’s Anna Moesch touching in 25.54. In the event of a tie for 2nd, both swimmers advance to Wave II, so Spink and Moesch will be advancing along with winner Missy Cundiff.

Spink’s swim was a personal best, just a touch faster than she was this morning. The 16-year-old is now #24 all-time in the 15-16 girls 50 free rankings. Both Cundiff and Moesch were personal bests as well, and all 3 women were under the Wave II standard.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!