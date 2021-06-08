Mike Tirico Will Join Rowdy Gaines as Analyst at Wave II of US Olympic Trials

Mike Tirico will be joining Rowdy Gaines as a play-by-play announcer for Wave II of the US Olympic Trials, which begin on Sunday. Tirico will be replacing Dan Hicks, who will miss the trials due to the fact that he is covering the US Open of golf from June 17-20.

Tirico currently works at NBC’s prime time Olympic Host, having covered the 2018 winter Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. In addition, Tirico has worked as the play-by-play announcer for the NFL, NASCAR, and the NHL, covering events such as the Indianapolis 500 and the Stanley Cup Final.

Although he has worked the Olympics before, this will be Tirico’s first endeavor in swimming coverage. He will be joined by longtime announcer Rowdy Gaines, who has covered every Olympic Games since 1996. Gaines also has covered meets such as the World Championships, NCAA Championships and US Nationals.

During Wave I of Olympic Trials, Olympian Elizabeth Beisel and reporter Patrick Kinas covered the meet for NBC. For both announcers, it was their first time covering a major meet for the company.

Gains and Tirico will begin their coverage on Sunday, June 13, with the meet carrying on through Sunday, June 20. Unlike the Wave I competition, the Wave II meet will feature a schedule that includes prelims, semi-finals, and finals, with the top two athletes in each event qualifying for the US Olympic Team.

All prelims sessions will be available to stream on USASwimming.org or via the NBC sports app. Finals will be shown on NBC every night at approximately 8 pm eastern time.