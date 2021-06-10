Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II Pick ‘Em Contest is Here!

Comments: 15

The Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2021 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Wave II is live, courtesy of Speedo USA!

Click here to enter!

Beware! We know that certain swimmers are entered in more events than they’ll swim at Trials. Choose carefully!

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

Non Relay Events

  • 1st – 11 points
  • 2nd – 9 points
  • 3rd – 7 points
  • 4th – 6 points
  • 5th – 5 points

Free Relay Events (100 and 200 freestyles)

  • 1st – 11 points
  • 2nd – 9 points
  • 3rd – 7 points
  • 4th – 6 point
  • 5th – 5 points
  • 6th – 5 points
  • 7th – 5 points
  • 8th – 5 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 5 or 8, depending on the event, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close at 9AM Central Time on Sunday, June 13, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 9 AM on Sunday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
  • Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
  • Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
  • Must enter contest using their real name
  • No purchase is required for entry
  • Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

Prizes

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to our coverage sponsor, Speedo USA.

THE TOP SCORER OF EACH DAY RECEIVES:

Speedo logo T-Shirt

Team kickboard

Vanquisher 2.0 mirrored goggle

THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER, WITH THE MOST OVERALL POINTS, RECEIVES: 

Techsuit of their choice, Pure Intent or Pure Valor

 

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

Bruh
1 hour ago

*Spreadsheets intensify*

Smith-King-Dahlia-Manuel
Reply to  Bruh
35 minutes ago

Just wing it!

Billy Mays
57 minutes ago

Lochte gang wya

Wave 1.5 Qualifier
52 minutes ago

I’m totally going to nail those 5th and 8th place guesses. Those will be the difference-makers in the final scores.

