2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets Released

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

WAVE II PRE-SCRATCH PSYCH SHEETS

With Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials set to kick off Sunday, the pre-scratch psych sheets have been released by USA Swimming, giving us our first glimpse into what races athletes are intending to swim.

Just a quick reminder on how the Wave I/Wave II qualification works: Only swimmers who had one or more Wave I cuts, but had not achieved a Wave II cut competed in last weekend’s Wave I meet. Any swimmer who has at least one Wave II cut also has the ability to race any event in which they only have the Wave I cut at the Wave II meet.

As we scan through the psych sheets for entries that may be of interest to our readers, we will be posting separate article on the site going into detail on specific swimmers’ lineups.

Caeleb Dressel, at least as things stand now, has opted for a busy schedule. In addition to the fully expected 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, Dressel has also entered in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. It was expected that Dressel would enter in, and compete in, the 200 free because it’s a relay event. He’s the 11th seed with a 1:47.31. The 200 fly and 200 IM weren’t nearly as expected for Dressel, although it should be noted that this is just a pre-scratch psych sheet, so it in no way means he will actually race all six of these events.

There was speculation as to whether women’s sprint star Simone Manuel would enter in the 200 free. She enters as the 3rd seed with her best of 1:56.09, but she hasn’t raced the event since March of 2020, which is what has caused the speculation around whether she’ll actually race it. Manuel’s coach, Greg Meehan, confirmed to SwimSwam that Manuel is entered in the 200 free, and a final decision will be made on whether or not she’ll race it as the event approaches. Without the 200 free, Simone will just be racing the women’s 50 free and 100 free, events in which she holds the American Records.

Versatile sprinter Michael Andrew is also entered in a high volume of events. Andrew enters the meet in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM. All six of these events run in a prelims/semifinals/finals format, so if he ends up racing them all, he’ll have one of the busiest schedules of anybody over the week.

Ryan Lochte is entered in a whopping 6 events as well. The 36-year-old veteran Olympic star is chasing a 5th consecutive Olympic berth. He’s entered the meet in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 back, 200 back, 200 free, and the 100 fly. It’s seems very likely Lochte will end up scratching a number of events, in order to focus his energy on making the team. The event where it appears he has the best shot at finishing in the top 2 is the 200 IM, where he is the World Record holder, and the 5th seed for this meet.

Sandpipers of Nevada 15-year-old Bella Sims is a rising star to look out for at these Trials. At just 15 years of age, Sims had managed to qualify for this meet in 11 events. Instead of entering in all of them, then scratching, Sims and her coaches have decide to whittle down the focus from the start, only entering her in 5 events. Sims is set to race in the 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Other events she was eligible for were the 400 free, 1500 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Olivia Smoliga has not entered in the women’s 200 back, an event where her best time would have had her seeded 9th. Smoliga is right in the thick of it in the 100 back, where she’s the 2nd seed behind only Regan Smith. Instead, Smoliga is set to swim the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, in addition to the 100 back. She’s seeded 5th in the 200 free, which is a relay event, so the top six swimmers will make the Olympic team. Smoliga is seeded 11th in the 100 free, also a relay event, and 10th in the 50.